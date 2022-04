On Thursday, Jon Rothstein of CollegeHoopsToday reported that Auburn would be in the field for the Cancun Challenge in 2022. Their first matchup will be against Winthrop. The Eagles finished this past season 23-9 and 1st in the Big South. That matchup will take place at Auburn on November 15th prior to the Tigers traveling to Mexico.

