You might not see Rachell Mathis at this year’s Sopchoppy Worm Gruntin’ Festival, but you will probably see her influence. Mathis is a local artist who has been creating the artwork for the official festival T-shirts since 2018, and since the festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, this will be the third year the Sopchoppy Preservation & Improvement Association has used her design.

SOPCHOPPY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO