Today Can Be Different

I’ve always had this really bad tendency to keep all my old clothes, even the ones I had fully grown out of. This was probably something I did subconsciously because, growing up, my mother always told me to save my clothes for the best occasions. As I grew older, I found myself filling my closet with cartoon pyjamas I’d got before I hit my teens, stained white T-shirts, scarves that I never needed, and denims that fit snugly a decade ago. Sometimes, the clothes would spill over from the closet to other storage spaces around the house. Else, they’d be bundled up and carelessly stuffed under my bed or behind a curtain where I couldn’t see them.
