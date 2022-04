Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee are scheduled to vote April 4, 2022, on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination for the Supreme Court. It kicks off a potentially historic week in which a full Senate vote could set course for the nation’s highest court seating it’s first Black female judge. The elevation of Jackson to the Supreme Court would not change the ideological setup of the bench – which would continue to be split 6-3 in favor of conservative justices. Nonetheless, it would be an important landmark in the history of the Court – of the 115 justices on the Supreme Court since...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO