Indiana State

Stroke survivor shares story of perseverance during World Health Day

By Megan Shinn WRTV
 1 day ago
INDIANAPOLIS — In recognition of World Health Day on April 7, a Hoosier woman is sharing her story of perseverance in her own health.

LaShelle Bilal said she suffered a stroke at just 12-years-old.

During the stroke she was in a coma, had gangrene, and doctors had to remove one-fourth of her skull.

Once she came out of the coma, Bilal had to relearn how to walk, talk and function again.

She’s gone through therapy and has persevered to where she’s at now.

Her left side is still paralyzed, but she walks at least 10,000 steps each day.

“Things do happen in your life, but I don’t want people to walk away, if something was to happen, to walk away thinking that’s the end of your life,” said Bilal. “We only have one chance at this, so you know we need to get it right and try to do more to stay healthy.”

Now she’s encouraging her co-workers to walk more, by walking with them.

Bilal said she even drinks one liter of water each day.

For tips for making health habits part of your life, click here .

Bilal is also raising awareness through the American Heart Association's, Go Red for Women, Women of Impact campaign.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WRTV

WRTV

