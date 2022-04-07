Scoreboard roundup — 4/6/22

After a tough number of months, four schools remain in the NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament, with only two receiving the chance to the play in the National Championship Game. Of the four teams coming to Boston, three of them have championship pedigree, while one is looking to make it to the title game for the first time.
The Frozen Four, the final three games of the 2022 NCAA hockey Tournament, takes place on Thursday, April 7, 2021 (4/8/22) at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Fans can watch the games for free via a trial of fuboTV. Here is the schedule for the Frozen Four, as well as...
The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
A Spirit Airlines airlines passenger who was traveling for desperately needed surgery was stranded in the Tampa airport for days after her flight to Houston from Chicago was rerouted to Florida. With 5 blood clots in her heart, it was a race against time for the grandmother of two who wasn’t even able to shower.
The NFL is moving on from one of its most noticed sideline sponsorship brands ahead of the 2022 season. A bidding war to replace it could be on the horizon. Per the Sports Business Journal, Bose is officially out as the sideline headset provider of the NFL. Bose has held the exclusive license to coaches’ headsets for the past eight years.
Five-star point guard Skyy Clark announced his commitment to Illinois today, choosing the Illini over several other prominent programs. Clark, who starred for Montverde (Fla.) Academy, originally committed to Kentucky in October 2020 but backed off that pledge on March 6. Late last month, he shared a top six of Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Tennessee, USC and Washington.
As if the 17 years that we had to suffer during the Buffalo Bills playoff drought wasn't enough, the Sabres now have made their way into the NHL record books with a drought of their own. Remember when the Sabres started their season at 3-0, and there was a buzz...
The Frozen Four meeting Thursday between Michigan and Denver brings together two of the most potent offenses in college hockey. The powerhouse matchup pits a star-studded Wolverines program against a deep Denver squad with a chance to play for an NCAA title on the line. Both offenses are prolific. The...
There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
The Detroit Red Wings are early frontrunners to sign undrafted Minnesota Golden Gophers free agent forward Ben Meyers, according to UMass sports reporter Nathan Strauss. Meyers, 23, just wrapped up his third year playing with the Gophers, who were eliminated from the Frozen Four tournament by the Minnesota State Mavericks on Thursday evening. In 102 career games with the Gophers, Meyers has amassed 39 goals and 95 points.
Owen Power is trading in Michigan maize and blue for the blue and gold of the Buffalo Sabres, and he is far from the only Wolverine making the leap to the NHL. The Michigan exodus is underway less than 24 hours after the. Before Power inked his deal with Buffalo...
TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN 720 AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks and Kraken wrap their inaugural season series on Thursday night as Seattle makes its first-ever trip to the United Center. Chicago has points in both meetings this season agasint the Kraken in the Pacific Northwest with a 1-0-1 record.
The Oregon Ducks received a late commitment for their 2022 recruiting class Friday afternoon. Five-star offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. announced he was going to Oregon. The 6-foot-5, 283-pound Conerly chose the Ducks over USC, who appeared to be the favorite to sign him as late as last week. Conerly,...
Anaheim Ducks (28-32-12, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (23-37-11, seventh in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Anaheim meet in a non-conference matchup. The Flyers are 13-17-6 on their home ice. Philadelphia is the last team in the league averaging 6.8 points per game. Cam Atkinson leads them...
Comments / 0