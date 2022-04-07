ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, OH

Ohio Attorney General Thanks Local Veteran During Lincoln Day Dinner

peakofohio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Logan County Republican Party held its annual Lincoln Day Dinner last night at Winner Harvest Barn just outside DeGraff. Regan Ross performed the Star Spangled Banner. Logan County Auditor Jack Reser kicked off the event by welcoming 96-year-old Bellefontaine resident Bill Gutherie. Gutherie is a World War II, Korean, and...

