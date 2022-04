STORRS — Kevon Jones has been a key cog in the UConn football team’s defense almost immediately after he graduated from East Hartford High School. Now that he’s about to begin his senior year with the Huskies, Jones is anxious to see those efforts contribute to more than a victory or two. UConn is 4-32 in Jones’ three seasons, but the influx of energy new coach Jim Mora has brought to the program has Jones thinking big in 2022.

1 DAY AGO