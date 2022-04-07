Guide to Kyotographie 2022: featured photographers, exhibitions, tickets and more

Have you experienced photographing the wonders of the edges of land? Here is a guide to different approaches to seascapes and how to capture them. Seascapes, the interaction and the overlap of land and sea, is one of the busiest and most dynamic landscape photography scenarios. These locations that deal with almost all foreseeable environmental factors offer not just a diverse set of photographic possibilities but most of the time also guarantee an exhilarating shooting experience. Seascapes are busy because of the rapidly changing environment from the unobstructed coastal winds, the crashing of waves, the rugged edges of the land, and the almost unpredictable weather. Because of that, there are so many ways to envision and photograph seascapes depending on the weather, the tide, the time of day, and your own artistic intent.

