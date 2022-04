Clear Fork – Battling the rain, Wyoming County foes Wyoming East and Westside managed to get a game in. Though it largely favored one side. East pounded out 17 hits Tuesday, defeating the Renegades 19-0 in three innings in Clear Fork. The story for East was its ability to field the ball cleanly, a welcome change after committing 19 errors in its previous four games. Tuesday the Lady Warriors went without committing a single error.

WYOMING COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO