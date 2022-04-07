ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mario Golf is coming to Switch Online next week

By Stoyan Ovcharov
 1 day ago
Nintendo has confirmed Mario Golf as the next N64 game coming to its Switch Online subscription service. The classic title will be added on April 15.

The 1999 sports game, developed by Camelot Software Planning, lets you play golf with a variety of characters from the Mario universe, including everyone’s favorite red plumber himself, as well as some of his friends and foes. Each character provides a unique gameplay experience with their own power and swing style.

Upon its release, the N64 classic was praised for its adequate portrayal of golf despite its cartoony theme.

Mario Golf’s addition will bring the total number of N64 titles available via Switch Online to 14. Recent releases to the service include F-Zero X in March, The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask in February, and Banjo Kazooie in January.

Nintendo 64 games on the Switch are available only to subscribers of Switch Online’s Expansion Pack tier. The subscription top-up also adds access to Sega Genesis games and DLC for existing Switch games, including Animal Crossing: New Horizons and additional courses for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Written by Stoyan Ovcharov on behalf of GLHF.

