ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

World shares track Wall St retreat on interest rate worries

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WgVRA_0f23jCw000
Hong Kong Financial Markets A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Thursday, April 7, 2022. Asian shares tracked a retreat on Wall Street on Thursday after details from last month’s Federal Reserve meeting showed the central bank plans to be aggressive in fighting inflation. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) (Vincent Yu)

BANGKOK — (AP) — World shares were mixed Thursday after a retreat on Wall Street spurred by comments indicating the Federal Reserve intends to more aggressively tackle inflation.

Benchmarks rose in Paris and Frankfurt after declines in most Asian markets. U.S. futures fell while oil prices were higher.

The Fed comments have added to investor unease over the war in Ukraine, coronavirus outbreaks in China and persistent high inflation.

Minutes from the Fed's meeting last month showed policymaker s agreed to begin cutting the Fed's stockpile of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities by about $95 billion a month, starting in May. That's more than some investors expected and nearly double the pace the last time the Fed shrank its balance sheet.

European shares wobbled after the open, with the CAC 40 in Paris up 0.2% at 6,508.50 and Germany's DAX edging 0.1% lower to 14,141.12. The FTSE 100 in London shed 0.3% to 7,554.73.

On Wall Street, the future for the S&P 500 was nearly unchanged. The future for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.1% lower.

The S&P 500 fell 1% on Wednesday, while the Dow lost 0.4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.2%.

In Asian trading, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index lost 1.7% to 26,888.57 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong slipped 1.2% to 21,808.98. The Shanghai composite index shed 1.4% to 3,236.70. South Korea's Kospi declined 1.4% to 2,695.86 and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gave up 0.6% to 7,442.80.

Chinese markets declined despite state media reports that Premier Li Keqiang, the country's top economic official, promised support for the economy as it battles its worst coronavirus outbreaks so far.

Li told a meeting of the State Council, or Cabinet, that monetary policy would be used to “effectively support the real economy," Xinhua reported.

The State Council agreed to postpone required payments of pension insurance premiums on a time-limited basis for industries facing “special difficulty," and to channel unemployment insurance funds to help companies keep people on payrolls, it said.

While China is contending with slumping growth, the U.S. central bank is moving to cool inflation by reversing low interest rates and the extraordinary support it began providing for the economy two years ago when the pandemic knocked the economy into a recession.

A faster reduction in the Fed’s balance sheet would help push up longer-term rates, but also raise borrowing costs for consumers and businesses.

At its meeting in March, the Fed raised its benchmark short-term rate by a quarter percentage point, the first increase in three years. The minutes showed many Fed officials wanted to hike rates by an even bigger margin last month, and they still saw “one or more” such supersized increases potentially coming at future meetings.

Higher rates tend to reduce the price-to-earnings ratio of stocks, a key valuation barometer. Such a scenario can particularly hurt stocks that are seen as the priciest, which includes big technology companies.

Early Thursday, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury, which is used to set interest rates on mortgages and many other kinds of loans, was at 2.57%. It is at the highest levels it’s been in three years.

Traders are now pricing in a nearly 77% probability the Fed will raise its key overnight rate by half a percentage point at its next meeting in May. That’s double the usual amount and something the Fed hasn’t done since 2000.

Inflation is running at a four-decade high and threatens to crimp economic growth. Higher prices on everything from food to clothing have raised concerns that consumers will eventually pull back on spending. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has has pushed up prices of energy and commodities such as wheat and nickel.

Western governments have been stepping up sanctions against Russia following evidence its soldiers deliberately killed civilians in Ukraine. But European governments have resisted appeals to boycott Russian gas, Putin's biggest export earner, due to the possible impact on their economies.

U.S. benchmark crude oil prices fell 5.6% Wednesday, but are more than 30% higher this year. That has pushed gasoline prices higher, putting more stress on shipping costs, prices for goods and consumers’ wallets.

On Thursday, U.S. benchmark crude gained 30 cents to $96.53 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the standard for international pricing, rose 27 cents to $101.34 per barrel.

The dollar fell to 123.77 Japanese yen from 123.81 yen. The euro fell to $1.0882 from $1.0985.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Wall St gains, with tech, growth shares in the lead

NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday, led by a 2% gain in the Nasdaq, as shares of technology and other big growth names rebounded from recent losses and Nike rose after it reported upbeat results. Financial shares also were among the day's best performers...
STOCKS
WDBO

Wall Street heads for gains after world shares sink

Wall Street pointed toward gains in premarket trading Tuesday after world share prices sunk lower, with Hong Kong down almost 6% and Shanghai losing 5%. Oil prices slid about 8% as virus lockdowns and rising numbers of COVID cases in China threaten to disrupt manufacturing and trade. The sell-off gathered...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Li Keqiang
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall St#Inflation#U S Interest Rates#Ap#The Federal Reserve#Asian#Fed#Treasurys#European#Dow#The Hang Seng#Kospi#S P#Chinese
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin: The President’s girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, has disappeared online

Alina Kabaeva has been Putin’s alleged girlfriend since 2008. As usual with the President’s private life, he has divulged nothing and has neither denied nor acknowledged the rumours. Alina is supposedly residing in Switzerland with her twin boys, who are suspected of being Putin’s sons. Putin’s lover’s name has mysteriously disappeared from the page of The National Media Group (NMG).
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
Country
Germany
Daily Mail

Putin takes his 'nuclear football' to funeral of Russian politician who revealed date of Ukraine invasion and has ceremony cleared of mourning relatives amid 'assassination fears'

Vladimir Putin has taken his 'nuclear football' to the funeral of a far-right politician in a Moscow cathedral today, raising fears of a potential attack. The Russian leader was accompanied by a man in a suit carrying the briefcase which can launch an attack remotely, during the open casket ceremony for ultranationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky.
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia facing most difficult situation in three decades, PM says

April 7 (Reuters) - Russia is facing its most difficult situation in three decades due to unprecedented Western sanctions, but foreign attempts to isolate it from the global economy will fail, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday. Western countries are progressively broadening an array of economic sanctions imposed to...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
International Business Times

Nasdaq Leads Decline On Wall St, With Interest Rates In Focus

U.S. stocks were lower in afternoon trading Monday, led by a more than 1% drop in the Nasdaq, as investors sold tech and big growth names and put their focus on this week's Federal Reserve meeting. Developments in the Ukraine-Russia conflict kept investors cautious as Russian and Ukrainian delegations held...
STOCKS
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
85K+
Followers
94K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy