ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Fans Take Issue With Kim Kardashian's Claims of Body 'Inclusivity'

By Emma Nolan
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago

Kim Kardashian fans are calling the reality television star out after she spoke on the topic of body positivity and inclusivity.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is currently championing all body types with her shapewear brand SKIMS but the 41-year-old revealed that growing up she never felt she fit the beauty standards at the time.

"I mean, I think even looking at my sisters, some are short, some are really tall—like we all have really different body types. I never felt the inclusivity growing up," Kardashian said during ABC News and Good Morning America's The Kardashians special on Wednesday.

"It was like in the '90s waif era, and everyone was blond and tall and thin, and I never really connected to anyone."

"I remember at the beginning, when I would want to borrow clothes and have clothes lent from fashion houses, everyone would say no because they said it would never fit me because I'm just too curvy and it would never fit," she said.

"And I think that's why I was so inspired to start SKIMS because I wanted a line that just had no boundaries."

Despite being a champion for body positivity at present, Kardashian and her sisters have long been accused of promoting unrealistic beauty standards for women.

A clip of this part of the interview was posted on Good Morning America's TikTok account, where fans are calling Kardashian out.

@gma

#KimKardashian on changing #bodyimage standards: “I never felt the inclusivity growing up…everyone was blonde and tall and thin.” #TheKardashians #Kardashians

♬ original sound - Good Morning America

"Never hear more bs in my life," reads one response. While another added: "bruh theyre literally the ideal body type."

Another disgruntled viewer commented: "All their answers are so out of reality."

Kardashian addressed the accusations of promoting unrealistic beauty standards last June, and said she did not believe that she and her family were responsible for pushing an unattainable ideal body type onto their fans.

"No, I don't," Kardashian said on a Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion special, per People. "Because I think we get up, we do the work. We work out."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ISx7_0f23j8UL00
Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty/WireImage

Earlier this week, SKIMS was called out for allegedly photoshopping model Tyra Banks in their latest campaign.

Elsewhere in her ABC interview, Kardashian revealed that her older children are well aware of what is "going on" amid her ongoing divorce from her estranged husband Kanye West.

"I'm really open and honest with them," the reality star said when asked about how she talks to her children about the situation.

"The younger ones don't understand as much, but as far as with my two older ones, they know what's going on."

Comments / 25

Mariella Martinez
1d ago

She's open and honest....yeah ok 🙄yet never addresses her curves aren't natural it's all due to enhanced cosmetic surgeries. She makes it seem as if it's all from work-outs at the gym. Nope.

Reply
19
Hell Bound
1d ago

If you have the money, you can get a body like any of those girls. Their bodies aren't unattainable, you just have to have the means$$$.

Reply(5)
20
Marc Cuellar
1d ago

Someone who has had so much surgery should talk about body inclusiveness. Not one part on her is natural

Reply(1)
13
Related
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Goes Makeup Free For Son Saint’s Soccer Game: Photo

Kim Kardashian attended the game with her oldest daughter North West, 8, and wore a casual outfit that included a black jacket and leggings. Kim Kardashian, 41, rocked a fresh-faced look when she recently attended her six-year-old son Saint West‘s soccer game! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was joined by her daughter North West, 8, when she was photographed walking outside at the game while wearing a comfortable outfit and no makeup. Her wardrobe included a black jacket over a black top and matching leggings.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Tyra Banks
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Reveals New Tattoo With Kim Kardashian’s Name Amid Kanye West Drama — Photo

In a photo allegedly taken ‘in bed’ with Kim Kardashian, Pete inadvertently revealed he got a new tattoo with her name!. Pete Davidson, 28, has some fresh new ink in honor of girlfriend Kim Kardashian, 41! The SNL star inadvertently revealed the tattoo on his chest reading “Kim” during a heated text message exchange with Kim’s ex Kanye West, 44, on Sunday, March 13. Pete shared the lengthy exchange via friend Dave Sirus after Ye alleged that he was being “antagonized” by the comedian who had been “bragging” about being “in bed” with Kim.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Reality Tv#Kim And Kanye#Abc News#Good Morning America#Tiktok#Bodyimage
Harper's Bazaar

Kim Kardashian's Skims Is Expanding Into Swimwear

Kim Kardashian's Skims has come a long way since its 2019 debut. In just a few short years, the solution-wear brand has partnered with luxury fashion house Fendi on a sold-out collection, outfitted Team USA for the Olympics, and amassed a loyal legion of cult followers, all while upping the ante of its already coveted designs with each new drop. It also has a 3.2 billion valuation, according to most recent reports. Next on the docket? A buildable system of minimal swimwear that the founder has been teasing on her Instagram for months.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CinemaBlend

Pete Davidson’s Alleged Leaked Texts To Kanye West Called Kim Kardashian The ‘Best Mother’ Before Making A Bedroom Admission

The drama between Kanye West and Pete Davidson has persisted for quite some time now. Ever since the Saturday Night Live star began dating his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, West has more than made his feelings about the relationship known. In the process, he’s taken major shots at Davidson and even declared “civil war” on him. The comedian has been relatively silent about these public jabs, until now that is, as alleged texts that Davidson sent West have apparently been leaked. In them, he calls Kardashian (who he just went Instagram official with) “the best mother” and makes a bedroom admission.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Tries Selling Her Yeezy Shoes Amid Nasty Divorce From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is hanging up her Yeezys. The reality TV star tried to sell two pairs of shoes that were made by her ex-husband Kanye West but was only met with backlash. Kim Kardashian is done with Kanye West from head to toe. Over the weekend, the SKIMS founder put up two pairs of Yeezys from her own closet for sale. She attempted to sell two pairs of identical-looking black mesh sandal heels and charged $375 for a pair with the shoebox and $350 for a pair without the box. The listing quickly gained traction after it was shared in a viral Reddit post.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian looks incred in a cutout monokini swimsuit

Kim Kardashian just announced the launch of SKIMS Swim, and believe us when we say she's wearing some *major* beach looks in the campaign. Swimwear is the newest offering from her popular SKIMS shapewear, lingerie, and loungewear line, and fans are already getting in line to shop for their summer holidays.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue

Kim Kardashian’s Coat Is By A Trending Chinese Designer

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Kim Kardashian knows a brilliant coat when she sees one. From the tailored leather trench she wore to Prada’s autumn/winter 2022 womenswear showcase...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

North West, 8, Sings ‘Encanto’s ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ In Epic New Video: Watch

North West and her friend transformed into all of the characters from ‘Encanto’ and gave an in-car performance of ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno.’. Kim Kardashian posted proof that her 8-year-old daughter North West may have a future in show business! She and her friend Ryan Romulus dramatically reenacted Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” The duo performed nearly the whole number with choreography and tons of energy. North took Pepa’s part while North sang as Felix and then as the song went on, the two switched off on parts. “North and Ryan are still talking about Bruno! And it’s still stuck in my head lol,” Kardashian, 41, captioned.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Threatens 'Dumb Ass House N-gga' D.L. Hughley: 'Oh He Live In Calabasas?'

It looks like Kanye West woke up with his blood boiling on Sunday (March 13) as he ripped into comedian D.L. Hughley in a series of Instagram posts. The Yeezy mogul was likely upset by a recent interview Hughley did with VladTV in which he criticized Ye over they way he’s handling his divorce from Kim Kardashian and her new relationship with Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davidson. He also suggested had Kanye not been rich and famous when they met, he wouldn’t have been able to get a woman like Kardashian to fall in love with him.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Spotted Together at Saint’s Soccer Match

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were seen together supporting their son Saint during his soccer match in Los Angeles over the weekend. Even as the two finalize certain aspects of their divorce, such as a custody agreement, Kim and Ye appear to be trying to make the co-parenting arrangement work. Footage obtained by TMZ showed them keeping a distance between each other, but they appeared, at least, to be on speaking terms.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
867K+
Followers
88K+
Post
793M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy