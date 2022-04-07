Fans Take Issue With Kim Kardashian's Claims of Body 'Inclusivity'

Kim Kardashian fans are calling the reality television star out after she spoke on the topic of body positivity and inclusivity.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is currently championing all body types with her shapewear brand SKIMS but the 41-year-old revealed that growing up she never felt she fit the beauty standards at the time.

"I mean, I think even looking at my sisters, some are short, some are really tall—like we all have really different body types. I never felt the inclusivity growing up," Kardashian said during ABC News and Good Morning America's The Kardashians special on Wednesday.

"It was like in the '90s waif era, and everyone was blond and tall and thin, and I never really connected to anyone."

"I remember at the beginning, when I would want to borrow clothes and have clothes lent from fashion houses, everyone would say no because they said it would never fit me because I'm just too curvy and it would never fit," she said.

"And I think that's why I was so inspired to start SKIMS because I wanted a line that just had no boundaries."

Despite being a champion for body positivity at present, Kardashian and her sisters have long been accused of promoting unrealistic beauty standards for women.

A clip of this part of the interview was posted on Good Morning America's TikTok account, where fans are calling Kardashian out.

@gma #KimKardashian on changing #bodyimage standards: “I never felt the inclusivity growing up…everyone was blonde and tall and thin.” #TheKardashians #Kardashians ♬ original sound - Good Morning America

"Never hear more bs in my life," reads one response. While another added: "bruh theyre literally the ideal body type."

Another disgruntled viewer commented: "All their answers are so out of reality."

Kardashian addressed the accusations of promoting unrealistic beauty standards last June, and said she did not believe that she and her family were responsible for pushing an unattainable ideal body type onto their fans.

"No, I don't," Kardashian said on a Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion special, per People. "Because I think we get up, we do the work. We work out."

Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty/WireImage

Earlier this week, SKIMS was called out for allegedly photoshopping model Tyra Banks in their latest campaign.

Elsewhere in her ABC interview, Kardashian revealed that her older children are well aware of what is "going on" amid her ongoing divorce from her estranged husband Kanye West.

"I'm really open and honest with them," the reality star said when asked about how she talks to her children about the situation.

"The younger ones don't understand as much, but as far as with my two older ones, they know what's going on."