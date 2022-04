The concept of a new logo for the entire county received discussion at the Convention & Visitors Bureau Advisory Committee meeting on Tuesday at the CVB offices. Donna Price, CVB Director, explained it could start with the county and then go across the local area. "Anybody that wants to be involved we would love to have them." The idea is to have one logo that allows people to understand that represents Junction City and Geary County. Grandview Plaza, Milford and USD 475 could be included if there is interest.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO