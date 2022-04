For the second straight year, Midland High's girls' basketball team had the top team grade-point average in the state in Division 1, according to the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan. Last year, the Chemics had both the best team GPA in Division 1 and in the entire state across all divisions. This season, Midland's 3.99638 GPA was second across all divisions to only Division 4 Onekama, which led the way at 3.99832.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO