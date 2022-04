SPOKANE, WASHINGTON- A few years back Spokane’s motto was near nature, near perfect—and for those of us who call Spokane, home we know it's perfect. There has been a massive influx of people moving to Spokane since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. With so many new people moving here there are some questions about what can be done with kids when they have a day off from school.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO