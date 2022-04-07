Horseshoe Beach Spring Festival: We Have a Winner!!

It was the funniest sight the other day. At daybreak, a tom strolled down the path to a small field just in front of me. There, he strutted and gobbled and listened for any hen that might be close and interested in watching him flex his muscles as if he were in a pose-down at an Arnold Schwarzenegger Classic. He paraded in one direction and then the other as if he were practicing in front of a mirror in anticipation for the real thing. It was not too long until some movement to my left caught my eye. It was five young jakes who had heard his call and decided to team up and try to run him off. That’s what they do. The younger males are not fit enough to take on a full-grown gobbler by themselves, so they form a gang and team up to push him away from any hen that might be around. The problem, however, was there were no hens in sight… yet. As I watched, I was impressed how the older tom stood his ground. And while the jakes looked formidable, it mostly amounted to nothing but a good bluff. So, there they were, five jakes and a tom bickering among one another in the middle of my little field. And then it happened. She showed up. Yes she did. And she must have looked really good because every one of the boys suddenly stopped and looked, and never flinched one tail feather. They froze for what seemed like eternity, just watching her saunter across their dance floor. It was as if each one had so practiced this moment, but now that it was here, they were totally unsure of what to do. “Do I go over to her? Do I flex again? Do I punch one of my friends in the face? I sure hope I don’t have anything hanging out of my nose.” And while she moved gracefully to the center, they were afraid to budge, fearing a monumental stumble.

