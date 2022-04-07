ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horseshoe Beach, FL

Horseshoe Beach Spring Festival: We Have a Winner!!

By Lindy Mather
Citrus County Chronicle
 1 day ago

The 12th Annual Horseshoe Beach Spring Festival takes place on Saturday. The votes are in, and the Grand Marshal is Gloria Missildine. The library would like to thank all those who voted. The runners up, listed alphabetically, are Sparky Abrandt, Tammy Bryan, Lois Buckley, Jill Futch and Jeff...

