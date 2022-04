I totally blew it. Sunday night I rushed to Miami International Airport and waited for the last flight to New York so that I could teach at Teachers College the next day. I had not heard the blasting voice on the concourse PA calling out my name to "come now or yield the last seat" on the flight home. Out of breath and exhausted, I approached the door to the jet bridge. The managing agent was firm, bordering on aggressive. "Sorry, ma'am," they said. "You missed the announcement. You were not paying attention because you were on your phone, and now this flight is full and closed. Your seat has been reassigned."

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO