Hawaii State

Central Illinois Proud

Man arrested for DUI after deadly ATV crash

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is facing charges in relation to a deadly all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash that occurred on March 15. According to the Woodford County State’s Attorney’s Office, 25-year-old Kenneth Brinkley of Spring Bay was arrested for aggravated DUI and accidental death Wednesday.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
The Independent

Wife of cheese magnate arrested for DUI after 125mph Maserati crash

The wife of a cheese company CEO has been charged with a DUI after allegedly causing a 125mph crash in her Maserati that left three people injured.Lori Rossi Gallo, 46, was arraigned on Monday and pleaded not guilty to the felonies of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury and driving with a .08 per cent blood alcohol content causing injury, the Merced Sun-Star reported. She’s married to Michael Gallo, the CEO and co-owner of Joseph Gallo Farms in Merced County, east of San Jose, California. Police say that Ms Gallo was driving 125mph in her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KELOLAND TV

Grant County Sheriff arrested for DUI

GRANT COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Grant County Sheriff is out on bond, following a DUI arrest. According to the Codington County State’s Attorney, Kevin Owen was scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday, March 21. The appearance has been rescheduled for May. Court records say...
GRANT COUNTY, SD
WBTW News13

2nd Florence deputy in a week arrested for DUI

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The second Florence County deputy in a week has been arrested for driving under the influence. Around 1:18 p.m. Saturday, Florence officers were sent to the area of Pine Needles Road near Ebenezer Road for calls of an unconsious driver in the roadway. The driver was identified as former deputy Michael […]
FLORENCE, SC
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
Gephardt Daily

Police: Body of missing Nevada teenager Naomi Irion found

March 31 (UPI) — The body of a Nevada teenager who went missing more than two weeks ago from a Walmart parking lot has been found, authorities said. Naomi Irion, 18, was last seen at about 5 a.m. of March 12 in the parking lot of the Walmart in Fernley, located near the California border, where she was waiting for a shuttle bus to take her to the Panasonic Energy of North America where she worked.
NEVADA STATE
#Dui#Police#Hawaii Island
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Police ID man killed in fiery pickup truck rollover

UPDATE: Police have identified the driver who was killed as 27-year-old Andrew Charles Clark of Honokaa. A 27-year-old man died this morning after a fiery pickup truck rollover Thursday night near Puuanahulu in North Kona. According to police, the man was heading toward Waimea on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) in...
HONOKAA, HI
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
The Independent

Police looking for woman after newborn found dead in bathroom of Phoenix fast food restaurant

Police in Phoenix, Arizona are investigating the death of a newborn baby who was found inside the bathroom of a fast-food restaurant on Sunday at around 2pm.Officers received a call to the McDonald’s located near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road and attempted to perform life saving measures on the infant, but the baby didn’t survive.Firefighters later declared the child, whose age and identity has not been released, dead at the scene.Homicide detectives released surveillance footage of a person who was seen leaving the bathroom shortly before the newborn baby was found, but have said there are no suspects in the case so far.Autopsy results are pending, according to local police, Arizona Republic reported.Anyone with information regarding the newborn’s death is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness. Read More TikTok deletes ‘I just a baby’ video after mom’s post goes viralTrump’s Jan 6 phone records have 7-hour gap spanning riot - follow liveGOP mocked for hypocrisy on Biden’s ‘cheat sheet’ - latest
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ex-boyfriend of missing Cassie Carli sent chilling texts to her father before she was found in shallow grave

The ex-boyfriend of missing Florida mother Cassie Carli sent chilling text messages to her father before she was found buried in a “shallow grave” in Alabama, it has been revealed.Ms Carli, 37, went missing on 27 March after meeting her former boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo for a visitation with their four-year-old daughter Saylor near Navarre Beach in Florida.A major search operation lasting almost a week ended on Sunday with the police finding her body in a barn in Alabama, with identification confirmed through a distinctive tattoo, the Santa Rosa County sheriff’s office announced at a news conference.Mr Spanevelo, who has ties...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Man Surrenders To Darien Police On DUI Charge

A 27-year-old Fairfield County man who had been wanted for years turned himself in to police custody and is facing a host of charges for an alleged DUI. Shortly after 12:30 a.m. on June 1, 2017, Darien police officers arrested Norwalk resident Jorge Canola for alleged impaired driving after he was stopped making an illegal turn onto Old Kings Highway South.
DARIEN, CT
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River man arrested for DUI, hit-and-run

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Crystal River man under accusations he was drunk behind the wheel, and drove away from a vehicle crash he caused. Deputies the night of Thursday, March 17, booked 27-year-old Edward John Zwolski into the county jail on charges of DUI and leaving a crash scene with property damage. Zwolski was jailed under a $1,500 bond.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Daily Leader

Jail docket: Wesson man arrested for DUI

Lincoln County Jail docket, Monday. Marshall Paul Brown, 07/19/1992, 2466 NW Hwy. 550, Wesson — arrested for DUI first, improper parking, by Mississippi Highway Patrol. Note: An arrest does not constitute guilt for the accused. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WESSON, MS
Williamson Source

Impaired Driver Arrested for 5th DUI in Franklin

Dylan Lankford, 30, of Mount Juliet remains jailed on a $22,000 bond after his fifth DUI arrest, last night. An officer on patrol saw Lankford commit a traffic offense at 10:00, Monday night, at Carothers and Liberty. During the stop, the officer determined that Lankford was impaired and placed him under arrest. Thirty-five empty cans and bottles of beer were found in Lankford’s car.
FRANKLIN, TN

