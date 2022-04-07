ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

Sherman Kay Benton

Kingsport Times-News
 1 day ago

Sherman Kay Benton, age 67, was called to Heaven on Saturday, April 2, 2022....

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Preston Lee Franklin

Preston Lee Franklin passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Arrangements will be posted soon. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.
OBITUARIES
Kingsport Times-News

Kenneth “Chad” Carr

KINGSPORT - Kenneth “Chad” Carr, age 47, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 31, 2022. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 pm in the chapel with Pastor Kevin Stewart, Brother Ed Barnette and Brother Steven Johnson officiating. Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Church Hill Memory Gardens. All those wishing to go in procession are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:15 pm.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Helen Kate Adkins

KINGSPORT, TN - Helen Kate Adkins passed away peacefully April 2, 2022, at her residence. A Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Thursday, April 7th, 2022, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Memorial Chapel. A Funeral Service will follow at...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Billie Sue Boyd Roberts

KINGSPORT - Billie Sue Boyd Roberts, 91, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Sunday, April 3, 2022, after a long illness. She was born in Big Stone Gap, VA and had lived in Kingsport most of her life. Mrs. Roberts was a member of Port City Church. She...
County
Hawkins County, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Winfred Lee Thomas

Winfred Lee Thomas, born January 16, 1939 departed this life to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, March 18, 2022 at his home after a lengthy battle with cancer. Lee was preceded in death by his father Benjamin Perry Thomas, mother Mary Alma Thomas and brother Benjamin Perry Thomas 2nd, and infant sister Deborah Ann Thomas.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Donna Jean Carroll

BIG STONE GAP, VA - Donna Jean Carroll passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Heritage Hall in Big Stone Gap. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by Holding Funeral Home. Holding Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Lonnie Overbay

Lonnie Overbay passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Overbay family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Merry "Christmas" Alice Stanley

Merry "Christmas" Alice Stanley passed away on Tuesday, April 5th, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at Shades of Grace United Methodist Church on Friday, April 8th at 6:00 pm. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Stanley family.
Kingsport Times-News

Kathleen Ethel Peak

KINGSPORT - Kathleen Ethel Peak, 55 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. To view arrangements, please visit www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Peak family.
Kingsport Times-News

Betty Jane Jones Davy

KINGSPORT - Betty Jane Jones Davy passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, in Kingsport, TN, after a brief illness. Betty was born in Sullivan County, TN, on July 6, 1937, to Earnest Alonzo and Hattie Irvin Jones, the youngest of nine children. She lived in Dante, VA as a young child, and in Sullivan County the remainder of her life. She met George P. (Joe) Davy at the Fountain Bleu Drive-In in Kingsport, and they were married in 1959 at Waverly Road Presbyterian Church. She was the mother of four children.
Kingsport Times-News

Pearl L Gibson

KINGSPORT - Pearl L Gibson, age 94, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at home. Pearl was a member at Pleasant View Baptist. She was an LPN at Holston Valley Medical Center. She loved to scrapbook. Pearl is preceded in death by husband Leonard, parents Virgil...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ruth Carter

CHURCH HILL - Ruth Carter, 83 of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 8, 2022 at The Villages at Allandale. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later. Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Carter family.
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Jerad Elizabeth Van Dyke

Jerad Elizabeth Van Dyke, 34, beloved mother, daughter, and niece took her final journey to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 30th, 2022. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Jerad was born in Kingsport, TN on August 9, 1987. She was a graduate of...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

James Michael Rigsby

James Michael Rigsby, 61 ended his earthly journey on March 30th, 2022. Mike was born in Kingsport, Tn on August 7, 1960. He served in the U.S. Army 1979-1985. Mike was the 1st Sgt of the 19th Tennessee Infantry in the Department of East Tennessee Reenacting, and member of the Colonel John S. Mosby Camp #1409 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
Kingsport Times-News

Sandra Jean Hicks Duncan

KINGSPORT - Sandra Jean Hicks Duncan, 74, of Kingsport passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Sandra was a loving mother, grandmother, cousin and a friend to many. She was employed by Eastman Kodak. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Danny Wayne Duncan; daughter, Laura Suzanne...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Eva June Ousley Graves

KINGSPORT - Eva June Ousley Graves, age 99, died peacefully at her home in Kingsport, TN on April 6, 2022. She was generous to family and friends, faithful to her convictions, loyal to her church, and devoted to the children she taught. She will be dearly missed but remembered with a smile. Eva was born on October 3, 1922, in Goin, TN to the late Charles Lafayette and Mossie Needham Ousley. She grew up in Sharps Chapel in Union County and graduated from Horace Maynard High School as valedictorian of the class of 1940. She attended East Tennessee State Teachers College (ETSU) for the next two years earning a teaching certificate. During World II, she worked at Fulton Sylphon where she met her husband, Paris Leroy Graves. She earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee in 1962. After teaching in Union, Blount, and Knox counties for 31 years, she retired from Bonny Kate Elementary School. In 2018, Eva left the beloved home that Leroy built on Smallwood Drive and the Mountain View United Methodist Church congregation that she adored to be closer to her daughter. She found comfort, security, and companionship at Preston Place in Kingsport. She was grateful for her many helpers in Knoxville and in Kingsport, most recently Martha, Candye, and Bernita. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Leroy; son, Edwin Graves; brother, Whitt Ousley; and sisters, Ruby Johnson and Nelle Roach. Eva is survived by daughter Elaine Zoeller and her husband Joseph Zoeller, daughter-in-law Geri Graves, grandson and spouse Andrew and Kara Zoeller, granddaughter Elizabeth Zoeller, step-grandchildren and spouses, Michael and Delia Raymer, Laura and Kirk Eddlemon, and three step-great-grandchildren, sister Mildred Lynch, niece and spouse Penny Lynch and James Maguire, nephews and spouses Pat Lynch, Mark Roach, Mike and Debbie Roach, Jeffrey and Charlsie Roach, and John and Elaine Roach and Garry Johnson. The interment service will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Greenwood Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 pm at Mountain View United Methodist Church with Mike Treadway officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mountain View United Methodist Church, 3200 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920. Online condolences may be left at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jonathan Ray Woods

Jonathan Ray Woods, 60, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Bristol Regional. No services are scheduled at this time. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Larry Brooks

Larry Brooks, age 49, passed away on Thursday, April 7th, 2022. Memorial service will be held at Shades of Grace UMC on Saturday, April 9th at noon. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Brooks family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

F.B. Tomlinson, Jr.

KINGSPORT - F.B. Tomlinson, Jr., 87, of Kingsport, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes.
KINGSPORT, TN

