For 407 Day, Se7enbites, Orange Blossom Brewing team up for some seriously Orlando Suds

Orange Blossom Brewing’s been churning out its flagship Orange Blossom Pilsner for 20 years as of 2022, and that’s a big deal says chef Trina Gregory-Propst, who has known OBB’s founder, president and self-proclaimed head keg washer Tom Moench since just about as long as Se7enBites has been open.

“Tom’s legacy is just immeasurable,” says Gregory-Propst. “He’s a founding father of the craft beer movement, especially here in Orlando. He helped paved the way for all the people who’ve since opened here and are bringing the city’s amazing beer scene to light.”

And so when Moench suggested a collaboration to celebrate the milestone, and 407 Day, she jumped at the chance — even though she doesn’t know a thing about beer.

“In my mind, he’s a brewer: He likes yeast. I’m a baker: I like yeast,” she says, laughing. “It seemed like the perfect marriage of two things people love, plus a great hometown story.”

It’s way more than two things if you consider the flavor profile.

Orange Blosson Brewing’s new Sky Pie Pils is a beer inspired by Se7enBites’ wildly popular Nighttime Sky Pie dessert, which brings notes of vanilla, bourbon, bacon and chocolate into the mix.

“I asked her what she was most proud of,” Moench says of the collab’s foundation. Guy Fieri’s love of the handheld dessert helped solidify its success on the Food Network and Moench was certain he could get all those notes into the beer.

“It took three or four tries and when we shared it with her, her jaw hit the floor.”

Gregory-Propst isn’t a beer drinker, but very much enjoyed the process.

“It has that hit of the oaky-smoky bourbon barrel which also gives you that flavor of bacon in a beer. Then really nice vanilla notes with a chocolate finish. It just unfolds as you drink it. It’s amazing.”

Moench, the beer guy, likens it to a symphony orchestra.

“When it’s playing well, you don’t hear the individual instruments. But if you take a moment to search for the oboe, you can certainly find it. It’s always my effort to create one, nice harmonious flavor, but it was also important to me that I could pick out each of those flavors. I can, and I think most palates are able to, as well. I love it.”

Above all, say both, the collaboration is what makes the limited-run, draft-only beer extra special and significant on a day that celebrates Orlando. But you better hurry if you want to try it.

“”We’ve got a bunch of kegs and we’re going to sell it ‘til they run out,” says Moench. “I expect that to be in 60-to-75 days.”

The one-off specialty beers are fun, says Moench, who is proud to be part of the craft scene that’s exploded in the 20 years since Orange Blossom Brewing was founded.

“Back then, there were maybe two brewpubs in town,” he says. “Now, it’s all over the place and that’s a wonderful thing. These are public houses. Great places for neighbors to meet and get the business of the day done... Craft brewers have been good at working together to build the industry since I’ve been in it. We rise and fall together.”

Gregory-Propst echoes the sentiment.

“It’s so nice when small, local businesses can lift up other small, local businesses. It’s such an honor to be able to do this with Tom.”

Find it

1845 Tap House: 45721 US-27 in Davenport; 863-424-1845; 1845taphouse.com

45721 US-27 in Davenport; 863-424-1845; 1845taphouse.com Arooga’s Grille House: 227 S. Semoran Blvd. in Winter Park; 407-986-9464; aroogas.com

227 S. Semoran Blvd. in Winter Park; 407-986-9464; aroogas.com Brü Tap House: 143 E. Main St. in Tavares; 352-508-9321; brutaphouse.com

143 E. Main St. in Tavares; 352-508-9321; brutaphouse.com Burton’s: 801 E. Washington St. in Orlando; 407-412-5140; facebook.com/profile.php?id=100054565774485

801 E. Washington St. in Orlando; 407-412-5140; facebook.com/profile.php?id=100054565774485 Ford’s Garage Winter Garden: 5375 Hamlin Groves Trail in Winter Garden; 407-887-3673; fordsgarageusa.com

5375 Hamlin Groves Trail in Winter Garden; 407-887-3673; fordsgarageusa.com The Hammered Lamb: 1235 N. Orange Ave. in Orlando; 407-704-3200; thehammeredlamb.com

1235 N. Orange Ave. in Orlando; 407-704-3200; thehammeredlamb.com Rock & Brews Oviedo: 7131 Red Bug Lake Road in Oviedo; 407-956-4124; rockandbrews.com

7131 Red Bug Lake Road in Oviedo; 407-956-4124; rockandbrews.com The Roque Pub: 3076 Curry Ford Rd. in Orlando; 407-985-3778; roquepuborlando.com

3076 Curry Ford Rd. in Orlando; 407-985-3778; roquepuborlando.com Se7enbites: 617 Primrose Drive in Orlando, 407-203-0727; se7enbites.com

617 Primrose Drive in Orlando, 407-203-0727; se7enbites.com Shades of Green at Walt Disney World Resort 1950 W. Magnolia Palm Drive in Lake Buena Vista; shadesofgreen.org

1950 W. Magnolia Palm Drive in Lake Buena Vista; shadesofgreen.org Wekiva Island: 1014 Miami Springs Dr. in Longwood; 407-862-1500; wekivaisland.com

Want to reach out? Find me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @amydroo or on the OSFoodie Instagram account @orlando.foodie . Email: amthompson@orlandosentinel.com . For more fun, join the Let’s Eat, Orlando Facebook group or follow @fun.things.orlando on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .