ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

For 407 Day, Se7enbites, Orange Blossom Brewing team up for some seriously Orlando Suds

By Amy Drew Thompson, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 1 day ago

Orange Blossom Brewing’s been churning out its flagship Orange Blossom Pilsner for 20 years as of 2022, and that’s a big deal says chef Trina Gregory-Propst, who has known OBB’s founder, president and self-proclaimed head keg washer Tom Moench since just about as long as Se7enBites has been open.

“Tom’s legacy is just immeasurable,” says Gregory-Propst. “He’s a founding father of the craft beer movement, especially here in Orlando. He helped paved the way for all the people who’ve since opened here and are bringing the city’s amazing beer scene to light.”

And so when Moench suggested a collaboration to celebrate the milestone, and 407 Day, she jumped at the chance — even though she doesn’t know a thing about beer.

“In my mind, he’s a brewer: He likes yeast. I’m a baker: I like yeast,” she says, laughing. “It seemed like the perfect marriage of two things people love, plus a great hometown story.”

It’s way more than two things if you consider the flavor profile.

Orange Blosson Brewing’s new Sky Pie Pils is a beer inspired by Se7enBites’ wildly popular Nighttime Sky Pie dessert, which brings notes of vanilla, bourbon, bacon and chocolate into the mix.

“I asked her what she was most proud of,” Moench says of the collab’s foundation. Guy Fieri’s love of the handheld dessert helped solidify its success on the Food Network and Moench was certain he could get all those notes into the beer.

“It took three or four tries and when we shared it with her, her jaw hit the floor.”

Gregory-Propst isn’t a beer drinker, but very much enjoyed the process.

“It has that hit of the oaky-smoky bourbon barrel which also gives you that flavor of bacon in a beer. Then really nice vanilla notes with a chocolate finish. It just unfolds as you drink it. It’s amazing.”

Moench, the beer guy, likens it to a symphony orchestra.

“When it’s playing well, you don’t hear the individual instruments. But if you take a moment to search for the oboe, you can certainly find it. It’s always my effort to create one, nice harmonious flavor, but it was also important to me that I could pick out each of those flavors. I can, and I think most palates are able to, as well. I love it.”

Above all, say both, the collaboration is what makes the limited-run, draft-only beer extra special and significant on a day that celebrates Orlando. But you better hurry if you want to try it.

“”We’ve got a bunch of kegs and we’re going to sell it ‘til they run out,” says Moench. “I expect that to be in 60-to-75 days.”

The one-off specialty beers are fun, says Moench, who is proud to be part of the craft scene that’s exploded in the 20 years since Orange Blossom Brewing was founded.

“Back then, there were maybe two brewpubs in town,” he says. “Now, it’s all over the place and that’s a wonderful thing. These are public houses. Great places for neighbors to meet and get the business of the day done... Craft brewers have been good at working together to build the industry since I’ve been in it. We rise and fall together.”

Gregory-Propst echoes the sentiment.

“It’s so nice when small, local businesses can lift up other small, local businesses. It’s such an honor to be able to do this with Tom.”

Find it

Want to reach out? Find me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @amydroo or on the OSFoodie Instagram account @orlando.foodie . Email: amthompson@orlandosentinel.com . For more fun, join the Let’s Eat, Orlando Facebook group or follow @fun.things.orlando on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Brewing, city’s oldest craft beer maker, needs cash for forced move

A summer deadline is looming for Orlando Brewing, the city’s oldest independent craft brewery, to raise enough money to move or face being sold off. The industrial building where Orlando Brewing has made and served beer for 16 years is being sold to Orlando Health on July 5 to support the nearby hospital’s campus south of downtown. John Cheek, the brewery’s president and founder, said the ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

New Florida Groves Festival to celebrate music, art and cannabis

Next weekend the Orlando Amphitheater will play host to the all-new Florida Groves Festival, which is being billed as “The biggest cannabis festival of the year,” according to the official event website. Kicking off at 1 p.m., this daylong festival will feature live mural painting, educational cannabis presentations and glassblowing from over a dozen artists. Festival attendees can also check ...
ORLANDO, FL
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Orlando, FL
Food & Drinks
City
Oviedo, FL
City
Tavares, FL
City
Lake Buena Vista, FL
City
Orlando, FL
City
Longwood, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Winter Park, FL
City
Miami Springs, FL
City
Winter Garden, FL
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
Popculture

New Details of Teen's Amusement Park Ride Death Shed Light on His Fatal Fall

New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he "came out" of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Alligator killed after it was filmed trying to bite woman’s paddleboard in Florida

An alligator caught on video intimidating a paddleboarder in Florida has been killed after authorities determined it posed a possible threat to humans. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the alligator was caught on 22 February and removed from the Silver Springs State Park, where paddleboarder Vicky Baker, 60, had a scary encounter with the 11-foot, 10-inch gator in September of last year. The alligator was shot in the head, according to Fresh Take Florida, and its body, hide, and meat were processed, state officials said. The action was greenlit following the release of video and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father of teenager who fell to death at Orlando theme park questions why ride went ahead

A father of a teenage boy who fell to his death from a theme park ride has said he wants answers as to why his son was allowed on the attraction.Tyre Sampson, 14, from St Louis, was visiting ICON Park in Orlando, Florida, as part of an American football programme.He fell out of the restraints of the Orlando Free Fall attraction and was rushed to hospital, where he died on Thursday night. The teenager boarded the ride with two friends, but began to feel uneasy as the ride was climbing to its highest point. Speaking days after his death,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Fieri
Register Citizen

Disney Employees Walk Out in Response to Florida Anti-LGBTQ Bill

Employees have urged Disney to stop making political donations to certain Florida politicians, including governor Ron DeSantis, and to back a plan to shield LGBTQIA+ staff from such legislations, among other demands, NPR reports. Disharmony within the company has continued to mount, and earlier this month, Disney CEO Bob Chapek apologized for not taking a stand against the bill more quickly, admitting he should have been a "stronger ally in the fight for equal rights." He also said he called DeSantis to share his concerns about the bill and that Disney would reevaluate political donations in Florida, where Walt Disney World is located.
FLORIDA STATE
PopCrush

Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Day#Beer Tap#Suds#Food Drink#Orange Blossom Brewing#Orange Blossom Pilsner#Obb#Se7enbites#Orange Blosson Brewing#The Food Network
GreenwichTime

The Cactus Blossoms and Jenny Lewis Team Up for Colorful ‘Everybody’ Video

The Cactus Blossoms mine a classic soft-rock vibe on “Everybody,” an easygoing duet with Jenny Lewis that appears on their 2022 album One Day. Appropriately, the song’s new video finds the three performers in colorful, retro-futuristic surroundings. Singing siblings Jack Torrey and Page Burkum are set against...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Axios

8 cool things to do in Tampa Bay this spring

Whether you want to embrace the warmer temps with outdoor adventure or escape the humidity indoors, here's your guide to springtime in Tampa Bay. Now's the time to don your best spring attire for a picture-perfect brunch. Here are a few of our favorite spots:. The Library, St. Petersburg. Get...
MLB
NBC News

In Disney, DeSantis finds his corporate foil

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — One of Florida’s biggest political players, The Walt Disney Co. is known here in the state capital for getting what it wants as it showers candidates and parties with cash. But Disney’s biggest campaign contribution to Gov. Ron DeSantis this cycle might not be money...
FLORIDA STATE
Narcity USA

EPCOT’s Food & Wine Festival’s ‘Ratatouille’ Scavenger Hunt Brings Back The Childhood Feels

Walt Disney World's International Food & Wine Festival will return this year and visitors everywhere are ready!. From July 14 to November 19, park guests can enjoy delicacies from across the globe, curated by a team of chefs, mixologists, and sommeliers from open to close. Foodies will have more than 25 Global Marketplaces to choose from in the park, each one will be filled with flavors from six different continents.
FESTIVAL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy