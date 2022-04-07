Upgrades, improvements on tap for Big Rapids

Several community improvement projects are scheduled for this year throughout the city of Big Rapids\, including street and sidewalk repairs, sewer and water upgrades and park upgrades. (Pioneer file photo)

BIG RAPIDS — Big Rapids city officials continue to pursue projects to improve the lives of residents and promote tourism to the area.

Department of Public Works director Heather Bowman presented a timeline for projects planned for the current fiscal year during the city commission meeting this week.

Scheduled projects include street and sidewalk repairs, park improvements, water and sewer upgrades and upgrades at the Dial-A-Ride facility.

Street construction and repair continues to be a priority for the city with several major projects in the works including the Bellevue demolition, the Rust Avenue extension and the Mechanic Street development.

“While the Bellevue demolition isn’t necessarily a street project, it is within our department,” Bowman said. “That is scheduled to happen this month. The commission approved Morningstar for the Rust Avenue extension project, and he anticipates that after demoing the Bellevue property, he will be available to assist us with that project.”

In addition, she said the Jackson Street and Third Avenue paving project, part of the city’s ongoing gravel street project, is slated to happen in June, and the water main project in the 200 block of Marion Avenue is scheduled for when the Crossroads school year is completed.

“In addition, we have some mill and fill projects on Maple Street that are being funded through the state and given their timeline, we hope to get that done in June or July,” she said.

Bowman added they have been working with the state and residents along Birch Alley on a repaving project, and residents have agreed to a special assessment to fund the repaving, which is planned for later in the year. Water main and sewer upgrades will also be part of the project.

Other major projects in the works include the Hemlock Park improvements and the Mechanic Street development.

“We should see the contractors coming in to extend the water main down Hemlock Street into the park, which is part of the Hemlock Park Project scheduled for this summer,” Bowman said. “Sewer improvements will be completed after the water main work.”

Phase I for the Hemlock Park project, which includes the basketball, pickleball and tennis courts, along with a kayak launch, are scheduled for completion this summer, following the sewer and water upgrades. Phase II, which includes a new playscape and splash pad, along with a warming station, is tentatively scheduled for summer 2023.

The city is applying for a Community Development Block Grant Public Gathering Spaces Initiative grant in the amount of $1 million to help fund Phase II of the project, which is estimated at $1.5 million.

Additional park improvements include a River Street staircase, and completion of the Anna Howard Shaw memorial park project, Bowman said.

“We put new sidewalks along River Street near the dog park and staff has been working on putting staircases from River Street down to the Riverwalk,” Bowman said. “We are hoping to get that done in the May to June timeline.”

She added that the Anna Howard Shaw Park project has been delayed due to backups on getting supplies and they are still waiting on benches, garbage cans and lights. When they are received, they can complete the project.

Another major project on the list is the construction of a skate park at Swede Hill.

“We have talked with community members that are skate park advocates, and we are hopeful to have a skate park installed at Swede Hill,” Bowman said. “The location has gone to the park board for final approval.”

Although the DPW timeline had the skate park project slated for possible completion this summer, city manager Mark Gifford said it was unlikely that would be the case.

“There is some good momentum for it, but it always come down to funding,” Gifford said. “I know they are working hard on that. There is a core group of individuals that are working on it, and I don’t want to take way from their excitement, but I don’t think it will happen this year.”

The cost of construction for the skate park can range anywhere from around $50,000 on the low end and up to $1 million on the high end, Gifford said, and it would be likely the city would go more toward the low end, with the possibility of phasing in the project over time.

Other projects slated for the upcoming months include continuation of the sidewalk repair program, additional water and sewer line repairs, upgrades to the Hills of Mitchell Creek sewer and water and completion of the Dial-A-Ride upgrades.

TIMELINE

The following is the projected timeline for several improvement projects:

SPRING 2022

Bellevue demolition (April 2022)

Rust Avenue extension (April/May 2022)

River Street staircase (May/June 2022)

Anna Howard Shaw Park completion (May/June 2022)

Hemlock Park water and sewer main work (April/May 2022)

Sidewalk repairs: removing trip hazards at Mecosta from Oak Street to Chestnut Street

Dial-A-Ride upgrades (Spring/Summer 2022)

SUMMER 2022

Jackson Street and North Third Avenue paving (June 2022)

Marion Avenue water main project and street reconstruction (June/July 2022)

Mill and fill on Maple Street from Third Street to DeKraft Avenue (June/July 2022)

Hemlock Park Improvement Project Phase I (following completion of utility upgrades)

Mechanic Street Phase I, sewer and water (late summer into fall)

Sidewalk repair project: Morrison Avenue from Division Street to Fuller Avenue; Chestnut Street near Riverview Elementary School; new sidewalk along Third Avenue

FALL 2022

Birch Alley paving

Mechanic Street Phase I

State Street sanitary line replacement (in coordination with MDOT paving on Perry Avenue and State Street)

Hills of Mitchell Creek sewer and water upgrades

SPRING 2023

Storm sewer improvements at the 300 block of Henderson Street and Darwin Street

SUMMER 2023