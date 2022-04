Ed Sheeran is set to make his first return to Australia and New Zealand since 2018 with his Mathematics tour. In February and March of 2023, Ed Sheeran is set to go for what could be a historic stadium run in Australia and New Zealand as part of his + – = ÷ × tour (or The Mathematics Tour). The last time Ed Sheeran was in the down under was back in 2018, when he smashed the record of the highest-selling tour in history with 1,006,387 sold in Australia and New Zealand alone. This was part of the Divide Tour which comprised of 260 shows and ran from the 16th of March, 2017 to the 26th of August, 2019.

