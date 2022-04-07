ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crossroads student reaches MATHCOUNTS state finals

By Olivia Fellows
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BGmEM_0f23aFP800
Crossroads Charter Academu eighth grade student Casper Witherspoon gave an impressive performance at this year's Woodbridge N. Ferris MATHCOUNTS Competition this year at Ferris State University.  (Photo Courtesy/Paulette Warczinsky)

BIG RAPIDS — Math isn’t the easiest subject to master, but one eighth-grade Crossroads Charter Academy student made a name for himself at the Woodbridge N. Ferris MATHCOUNTS Competition this year at Ferris State University.

Casper Witherspoon had been a fan of mathematics for a few years now and recently was named one of four finalists in the MATHCOUNTS competition where he participated in tournament and speed round challenges with difficult problems to solve.

MATHCOUNTS is a nationwide math enrichment program for sixth through eighth-grade students. The local event is sponsored by the Michigan Society of Professional Engineers with financial support from Cargill and the Ferris State College of Engineering Technology.

Witherspoon, who celebrated his 14th birthday April 5, said the competition was a fun challenge for him.

“It was overall, it was pretty fun,” Witherspoon said. “It was stressful at times, but it was really fun getting to compete in everything. To prepare I practiced quite a bit, and we took the practice tests and went over them often.”

The on-campus event this year included the Team Round and the CountDown Round.

Five schools participated this year and included Big Rapids Middle School, coached by Darin Hooker; Cadillac Junior High, with coach Jeremy DeVos; Crossroads Charter Academy, with Paulette Warczinsky; St. Peters Lutheran School, with coach Jeanna Watts; and McBain Middle School, with coach Pat Maloney.

Cadillac Middle School won this year, with Crossroads and St. Peter’s coming in second and third, respectively. The top three individuals were Jacob Bellaire and Isla Rumohr, both of Cadillac, along with Casper Witherspoon, of Crossroads. Peter Geib, from Big Rapids Middle School, placed second behind Rumohr in the bracket-style countdown.

Witherspoon said he had some trouble with certain questions but enjoys puzzles.

“I think the most challenging part of competing was some of the harder problems on the tests,” Witherspoon said. “I didn’t quite figure out some of them. My favorite part about math is the problem-solving part and solving daily problems. My favorite type of math would probably be algebra. I also like some of the harder ones which are like the geometry ones.”

Four mathletes advanced to the state MATHCOUNTS finals: Bellaire, Rumohr and Veronica Van Enk, all from Cadillac, and Witherspoon.

“When I found out I was a finalist in the competition I was proud of myself,” he added. “I think MATHCOUNTS only goes until eighth grade, but I am going to try to look and see what else is open in the future.”

For more information on the MATHCOUNTS competition, visit its website at www.mathcounts.org .

