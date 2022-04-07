Addiction meetings coming to Evart Fire Department

Local addiction services and counseling is expected to be available to residents through through the Evart firehouse. (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

EVART — Having local addiction services and counseling available to residents can be a way to save lives, and several Evart residents are helping to provide these services for individuals at the Evart Fire Department.

Starting on April 11, individuals can join a 12-step program through weekly meetings to address addictions and seek sobriety in a safe space. The sessions are scheduled to take place from 7-9 p.m. Mondays at the Evart Fire Department, 109 East Sixth St., in Evart.

Jeremiah Wiltse provides addiction services through the Osceola County jail system and has seen a need for addiction services outside the jail.

“I've been doing the 12-steps in the Osceola County Jail, helping guys in the jailbreak addiction for about two years now. Brent Prichard has been even longer than that he's been probably over 10 years working in the jail, but there's there hasn't been a program that we knew of to help them when they got out of jail. So, we decided we were going to open a program up to start outside the jail.”

Wiltse said the sessions will be different from the in-jail services and will have more freedom.

“They'll definitely be a little bit different outside of the jail because, on the inside you can’t get too close to the inmates,” Wiltse said. “It was a little impersonal. You wouldn't be able to give them your phone number so that they could call and have somebody to be accountable to. So those things will change. There are a lot of things that will remain the same, the steps will still be the same and how we tie the Scripture and the Holy Spirit into the work is going to be the same.”

The 12 steps were created by the founders of Alcoholics Anonymous to establish guidelines to overcome an addiction to alcohol. According to AlcoholicsAnonymous.com, the program gained enough success in its early years for other addiction support groups to adapt the steps to their specific substance or addictive behavior.

Wiltse said the program he runs focuses on faith as a tool to seek sobriety.

“I think it teaches a lot about the higher power,” Wiltse said. “They don't really know what that higher power is, and with Brent and I and some of the other people that have broken addictions, we've known who our higher power is. Faith has played a huge role in it. The basis of our program is that it's a thing that God has to do in us, that people are incapable of breaking addiction on their own. They just submit, once they break an addiction, they just cover it with something else that's not good for us.

“We usually will jump into something else that's not good for us, another type of addiction, instead of being completely free,” he added. “It's a deliverance ministry that we're teaching, but it's not it's not through any church. We're all different, we all go to different churches — but it's definitely faith that plays a big part in the program.”

He said although it is based around faith, the program is not meant to be something that forces one into faith or religion. The program is guided by religion, but isn't enforced by it. It welcomes all viewpoints.

SUPPORT OUTSIDE OF JAIL

Wiltse has worked with hundreds of inmates and said he has had some contact him for help finding addiction services.

“There's a kid that came out of the jail that he texted me and said that he wanted to continue (with the counseling services),” Wiltse said. “There wasn't really a program other than just jumping into a church, and a lot of times people don't feel comfortable jumping right into a church like and feeling judged. They want to get to that other side of addiction. So once they step in they can jump into their faith wholeheartedly. But we're starting at a beginning stage of where can I start with God and how can I get to the next level until where I can go into a church and feel comfortable."

Wiltse said he wanted something outside of jail.

“I feel for the guys that are in there because once they get out," Wiltse said. "They go right back to the same circumstances, the same people that they've been around, and that can just lead right back into the addictions. So we want to have something that they can come to after being incarcerated.

"I want people to break addictions everywhere," he said. "I believe in the power of God to break addictions. The way I want to change the community is to give them that with all the testimonies that we have we have like five or six different people that are broken free of addiction and they can relate to all these other people that are addicted because they've been there.”

Through the program, there is also a counselor available who was a member of the military to provide some comfort and understanding to those who have served and are facing addictions.

Wiltse said he’s hoping to bring the testimonials in as a way to show the positive outcomes that can happen with seeking sobriety.

“We hope to change the community in Osceola County, right around Big Rapids,” he added. “We try to post it a little bit everywhere and get some we're getting some fliers out, too. But yeah, we just want to show the community that you can, you can do this. Your faith can even be practiced outside of the church and should be lived outside the church. When we go into the church, we bring our light into the church.”