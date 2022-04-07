ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida ride where teen fell to his death is ‘serious danger to public health,’ officials say

By Tim Fitzsimons
 1 day ago

(NBC News) — The Florida amusement park ride where a teenager fell to his death last month is an “immediate serious danger to public health,” state officials said in an order closing the ride.

The order from the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, which was released to the public Monday, formally closed the Free Fall ride on March 25, the day after the incident at ICON Park in Orlando.

Tyre Sampson, a 14-year-old boy from Missouri, slid out of his seat and fell to his death while the drop tower-style ride plunged in front of horrified onlookers.

The order closing the ride said the Free Fall “is considered an immediate serious danger to public health, safety, and welfare, and may not be operated for patron use until it has passed a subsequent inspection by or at the direction of the Department.”

