With the smell of hot dogs and brats in the air and stadiums opening their doors for the first time since October, America’s national pastime is officially back! In one of the first games of Opening Day 2022, the New York Mets will travel to our nation’s capital to take on the Washington Nationals. Welcome to our MLB Odds Series, where our Mets-Nationals prediction and pick will be made.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO