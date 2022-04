Jon Campbell, Albany reporter for WNYC and Gothamist, talks about the key policy items in the new budget deal New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday. Under the shadow of Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine, Anne Applebaum, staff writer for The Atlantic, senior fellow at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies and the Agora Institute and the author of many books including Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism (Doubleday, 2020), shares her prescription for how the world should nurture democracy before it's too late.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO