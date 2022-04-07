'The Addams Family' at WHS this weekend

The Addams Family and The Addams Family Values are both iconic movies of the early 90s. Created by cartoonist Charles Addams, the hilariously macabre family made their debut in a single-panel comic published in The New Yorker in 1938. The Addams Family is an eccentric aristocratic family that has an obsession with all things morbid and dark, and a complete unawareness of how their unique interests make outsiders extremely uncomfortable. They came to life on television screens in 1964, when the first live-action portrayal of the family aired on ABC. Since then there have been multiple television shows, both animated and live-action that have featured this oddball family, as well as specials such as a crossover with the Mystery Inc gang from Scooby-Doo. A computer animated version of The Addams Family was released in 2019 and was followed up with a sequel in 2021, called The Addams Family 2. These two most recent animated movies were received with mixed reviews, but were moderate successes at the box office.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO