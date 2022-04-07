ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woonsocket, RI

'The Addams Family' at WHS this weekend

Valley Breeze
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWOONSOCKET – On Monday, Woonsocket High School’s cast of “The Addams Family Musical” donned full makeup and costume for their first dress rehearsal after seven months of daily practice. Jennifer Maiello, drama teacher at WHS, cheered feedback and direction from the back of the auditorium...

www.valleybreeze.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

UPDATE: Westwood High School to put on Addams Family musical

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Starting Thursday night, Westwood High School is set to put on another musical at its Patriot Performing Arts Center. Theater students at the school have been preparing for the Addams Family musical since fall. This will be the school’s second group performance for a live audience since the start of the pandemic.
WESTWOOD, MI
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Plum High School presents ‘The Addams Family’ as spring musical

Although Plum High School’s spring musical heralds a return to pre-covid normalcy, the play’s subject matter veers toward the opposite direction. “The Addams family are regarded as an odd collection of humanity,” resident artistic director Nick Mitchell said. “And I enjoy focusing on the people we might see as outcasts, especially because the theater community is really a community of people from all different backgrounds who come together and find a commonality.”
PLUM, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woonsocket, RI
KATU.com

Derek Hough Shares New ABC Dancing Special "Step Into... the Movies..."

Just in time for the 94th Annual Academy Awards, we catch up with Emmy Award-winning choreographer Derek Hough to talk about his new on-hour special recreating some of the most legendary cinematic performances. "Step Into... the Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough" reimagines iconic dances through a modern lens. The...
CELEBRITIES
9News

Christina Ricci Returning to Addams Family Universe With New 'Wednesday' Role

Christina Ricci is rejoining the Addams family. The 42-year-old actress, who played Wednesday Addams in two '90s films, will have a role in the upcoming Netflix series Wednesday, the streamer confirmed. "Yes, it’s true — the magnificent Christina Ricci is joining the cast of the new Wednesday Addams series as...
CELEBRITIES
Current Publishing

Zionsville Middle School takes on creepy, kooky ‘Addams Family’

Zionsville Middle School sixth-grader Dylan Acquaviva is having a blast playing Gomez Addams. “I like the role because he’s funny and has a lot of personality,” Acquaviva said. Acquaviva will portray Addams in Zionsville Middle School’s production of “The Addams Family” at 7 p.m. March 18 and 2...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
The Hollywood Reporter

Daniel Craig Tests Positive for COVID-19, ‘Macbeth’ Performances Canceled Through April 7

Performances of Macbeth on Broadway have been canceled through April 7 after a limited number of positive COVID-19 results, including star Daniel Craig, were detected among the company on Saturday. Initially, show cancellations were limited to a matinee and evening performance on April 2, which was announced on the production’s Twitter account. It was also confirmed that all tickets would be refunded at the original point of purchase. That also applies to performances through April 7.More from The Hollywood ReporterHow 'Take Me Out' Director Scott Ellis Prepared His All-Star Cast for the Broadway RevivalTaron Egerton Withdraws From West End Show After...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Addams Family#Wednesday Addams#Woonsocket High School#Whs Choral#English
ComicBook

Rae Allen, The Sopranos and All In The Family Actress, Dies at 95

Rae Allen, an actress best known for her roles in The Sopranos, All in the Family, and A League of Their Own, has passed away at the age of 95. According to reports, Allen died peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of Wednesday, April 6th. Born Rae Julia Theresa Abruzzo on July 23, 1926 in Brooklyn, New York, Allen was an accomplished actress of the stage and screen, as well as a director and singer. She trained at the HB Studio in New York City's Greenwich Village.
BROOKLYN, NY
Collider

'Wednesday': Cast, Filming, Director, and Everything we Know so Far

The Addams Family and The Addams Family Values are both iconic movies of the early 90s. Created by cartoonist Charles Addams, the hilariously macabre family made their debut in a single-panel comic published in The New Yorker in 1938. The Addams Family is an eccentric aristocratic family that has an obsession with all things morbid and dark, and a complete unawareness of how their unique interests make outsiders extremely uncomfortable. They came to life on television screens in 1964, when the first live-action portrayal of the family aired on ABC. Since then there have been multiple television shows, both animated and live-action that have featured this oddball family, as well as specials such as a crossover with the Mystery Inc gang from Scooby-Doo. A computer animated version of The Addams Family was released in 2019 and was followed up with a sequel in 2021, called The Addams Family 2. These two most recent animated movies were received with mixed reviews, but were moderate successes at the box office.
MOVIES
CBS Austin

"The Rocky Horror Picture Show" Comes To Zach Theatre

The Rocky Horror Picture Show returns to Zach’s stage as part of ZACH360 with audience involvement and participation packs as part of the event. Directed by Dave Steakley with musical direction by Allen Robertson, the cult-classic has music, lyrics and book by Richard O'Brien. A newly-engaged couple, Brad (Jordan...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Community Policy