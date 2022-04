LANCASTER, PA — Lancaster, Pennsylvania is truly a wonderful place. It has a lot to offer to the people who come to the city. There are multiple scenic spots, places, and tours that provide pleasant memories for everyone that visits there. Lancaster, also known as the “Red Rose City”, had been established in 1729. It has managed to effortlessly combine the rich Pennsylvania Dutch heritage with a fascinating history. Lancaster Inn & Suites is also one of the hotels near Mount Hope, which serves as the site for the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire. There are a lot of places to visit in and around Lancaster. Mount Hope Estate & Winery features prominently among them. Also, the Amish character of the city of Lancaster stands out to every tourist who visits the place.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO