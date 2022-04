Formula One will return to the Albert Race Circuit for the first time since 2019 as the Australian Grand Prix gets underway this weekend in Melbourne. After the past two races were not held due to Covid-19, there have been significant changes to the track and the drivers will get their first taste of the alterations at practice on Friday. Sebastian Vettel will also return to the track for the first time in three weeks after missing the opening two races of the season due to Covid, while Mick Schumacher is also back after his crash in qualifying in Saudi...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO