ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Over 100,000 people still need urgent evacuation from Ukraine’s besieged Mariupol, says mayor

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – More than 100,000 people still need to be evacuated urgently from Mariupol, Mayor...

wsau.com

Comments / 0

Related
Metro International

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy warns of desolation if Russia tries to take Kyiv

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has warned Russian forces they face a fight to the death if they try to occupy the capital Kyiv, as air raid sirens again woke residents on Sunday morning. “If they decide to carpet bomb and simply erase the history of...
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia sets up no-fly zone over Ukraine's Donbass -Interfax

March 18 (Reuters) - Russia has established a no-fly zone over Ukraine's Donbass region, according to a separatist official from the Donetsk People's Republic, the Interfax news agency said on Friday. Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Clarence Fernandez. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine says situation in besieged Mariupol is 'very difficult'

LVIV, Ukraine, March 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine described the situation in Mariupol on Monday as "very difficult" and said it had been unable to establish a new safe corridor to evacuate civilians from the besieged city after it defied a Russian ultimatum to surrender. Mariupol, a port city on the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Mayor#Reuters#Russian#Ukrainian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin: The President’s girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, has disappeared online

Alina Kabaeva has been Putin’s alleged girlfriend since 2008. As usual with the President’s private life, he has divulged nothing and has neither denied nor acknowledged the rumours. Alina is supposedly residing in Switzerland with her twin boys, who are suspected of being Putin’s sons. Putin’s lover’s name has mysteriously disappeared from the page of The National Media Group (NMG).
EUROPE
POLITICO

Marjorie Taylor Greene's comments on "Nazis in Ukraine" have been cited by Russian media. They're using them to help justify their invasion of Ukraine.

State media has also cited her saying that President Joe Biden "wants war." The world is literally watching: Russian state media are using Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s words aid their argument that their invasion of Ukraine was warranted. Both Ukraine — and the Georgia Republican’s primary challenger — are...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Live updates: Russia fires missiles at Ukraine military unit

LVIV, Ukraine – Russian forces fired two missiles late Thursday at a Ukrainian military unit on the outskirts of Dnipro, the fourth-largest city in the country, regional emergency services said.The strikes destroyed buildings and set off two fires, it said, while the number of those killed and wounded was still being established.Dnipro is west of the regions along the Russian border that have been controlled by Russian-backed separatists since 2014.___KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR:— Ukraine president presses Biden, NATO for more aid as war enters second month— UN votes to condemn Russia for humanitarian crisis in Ukraine—...
MILITARY
Reuters

Russia says Ukraine presented 'unacceptable' draft peace deal

April 7 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Ukraine had presented Moscow with a draft peace deal containing "unacceptable" elements at variance with a previous agreement, comments that Kyiv dismissed as "pure propaganda". The Kremlin has said talks with Ukraine are not progressing as rapidly...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy