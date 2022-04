Chris Scinta is committed to the University of Miami, but the sensational left-hander still has a season to complete with the J.P. Taravella baseball team. In one of his biggest starts of the year, Scinta shined pitching against the top team in State, Miami Springs Senior High School. In five innings, his hard-throwing left pitches struck out nine and allowed only three earned runs. Derek Rodriguez and Brandon Metiver tossed the final two innings to record the team’s 12th win in 15 games.

MIAMI SPRINGS, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO