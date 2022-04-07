Save more than $150 off this portable laser projector that fits in your pocket

There are a lot of ways to build an immersive and impressive home theater experience, and perhaps the most immersive and impressive way of all is by putting a 4K projector at its center. If a 4K projector sounds like the kind of tech you’d like to build your home theater around, we’ve tracked down one of the best 4K projector deals just for you. The Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K projector is marked all the way down to $1,300 at Amazon today, which is a $300 savings from its regular price of $1,600. Free shipping is included, and free fast shipping is in play for Amazon Prime members, so click over to Amazon now to secure your new 4K projector.

