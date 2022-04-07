ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Leopard Mini Dress Megan Fox Wore Backstage At MGK's Concert Was Almost Too Hot To Handle!

By Alex Cohen
 1 day ago
Splash News

If you ask us, Megan Fox dresses like she’s going to a red carpet event on the daily—even if it’s just for the ‘gram. And last week when most celebs were dressed in sexy gowns for the Oscars, Megan was spicing things up in South America to watch her fiancé perform. And when we saw the truly mini mini dress she wore, we couldn’t believe she didn’t have a wardrobe malfunction!

Megan Fox spent Academy Awards weekend with her husband-to-be, Machine Gun Kelly, in South America for his Lollapalooza Brazil performance. MGK headlined the event alongside stars like Miley Cyrus, and Megan Fox dressed like the ultimate plus one. While Megan has been serving one incredible look after another, we couldn’t get over this sheer leopard print min dress! Megan showed off her look on Instagram, captioning her post: “Eu ta amo Brazil” with the Brazilian flag and heart emojis. With over 2.7m likes from her 19.9m followers, it’s clear people were loving this fit—us included. Megan always knows how to accessorize too, and we love how she paired this risqué mini with a slouchy leather jacket draped over her shoulders and sexy black heels to complement her legs-for-days.

Megan isn’t afraid to show off plenty of skin and it seems every time we see her she’s wearing something even shorter or more low cut than the last time. Last month Megan’s stylist, Maeve Reilly, took to Instagram to show off her expert styling by posting a snap of Megan wearing spring-ready look. We’re still in love with Megan’s bright lavender Stella McCartney blazer dress with zip detailing. Megan also is a big fan of theme-dressing and loves to serve very specific vibes with her outfits.

Earlier this year, she gave us Euphoria vibes, and a few weeks ago she captioned a post "Was going for business casual Bratz doll" and didn’t disappoint with her sexy y2k doll-inspired ensemble. We can’t wait to see what she wears when she ties the knot to her beau.

