ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Soaring Gas Prices Could Eat Up to 25% of Lower Earners' Income

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ffy0a_0f23Wc0X00

Image source: Getty Images

Everyday living costs have been up since the start of the year due to general inflation . While consumers may be resigned to paying more at the supermarket and spending more on utilities and apparel, there's one expense that's been rising at an even more drastic pace: gas.

Gas prices have soared in the wake of the Ukraine conflict . And unfortunately, prices could continue to climb heading into the peak driving season of summer.

Rising gas costs can impact consumers across a range of incomes. But new data reveals just how much they might hurt lower-income drivers.

When gas becomes downright unaffordable

At this point, it's reasonable to think that gas could reach a national average of $5 a gallon this year -- particularly at the start of summer. And if that were to happen, lower earners would really feel the pain.

According to data by car ownership app Jerry , with gas at $4 per gallon, households earning less than $40,000 a year spend 8% to 20% of their post-tax income on gas. If the price per gallon were to rise to $5, some of those same households might spend up to 25% of their post-tax income on gas. And that's a blow many can't afford.

Not surprisingly, Jerry says that people living in rural areas might be affected higher gas costs more so than those living in areas where there are more options to shop around. Also, many rural drivers rely on their vehicles heavily to get around town, and they tend to be farther away from stores and amenities, thereby necessitating the need for even more fill-ups.

How to cope with rising gas costs

The advice to simply drive less isn't useful for all households -- especially those who rely on their vehicles to get to work or who live in areas where a car is an absolute necessity due to a lack of public transportation. But those who can't cut back on driving might be able to drive more strategically. That could mean changing errand schedules so stores can be visited on the way home from work, as opposed to having to make a separate trip.

Using the right credit cards could also help drivers reap modest savings by snagging cash back on their purchases. Some gas credit cards offer 3% cash back at the pump or more, so it's worth looking at different offers.

Additionally, you can see if your local gas stations offer a discount for cash fill-ups. While credit card cash back can help offset higher costs at the pump, discounts for paying in cash might surpass those rewards. Also, some gas stations offer loyalty programs. Signing up for one could result in savings over time.

Unfortunately, gas prices could continue to climb steadily before tapering off or decreasing. And what's worse is that lower earners stand to get hurt by rising costs even more. At some point, prices are apt to come down. But a lot of families might really struggle until that happens.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2023

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick , which features a 0% intro APR until 2023, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Is a Monthly Check Coming Due to High Gas Prices?

Gas prices have been soaring -- will the government step in?. Gas prices have risen sharply since the start of the Ukraine conflict. Now, lawmakers are discussing a stimulus payment to help consumers cover their gas costs. It's hardly a secret that inflation has caused the general cost of living...
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Is there a gas stimulus check?

As gas prices continue to rise at a rapid rate, Americans are wondering about gas stimulus checks. Right now there are a few different proposals to help Americans offset the cost of gas financially burdening them. Americans are seeking stimulus cash as well as potential gas tax breaks from both...
TRAFFIC
Motor1.com

See The Price Of Gas The Year You Were Born

High gas prices continue to make consumers grumble as politicians fight over a solution. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month injected a jolt of instability into the fuel market. The cost of a barrel of oil spiked in early March, leading to a rise in prices at the pump.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Inflation#Credit Card#Getty Images
moneytalksnews.com

Here’s What a Gallon of Gas Cost the Year You Were Born

As gas prices spike to historic levels, it’s hard not to remember the good old days — but how good were they, really?. Adjusting for inflation gives an apples-to-apples comparison to the numbers we’re seeing today. Using data from the U.S. Department of Energy as well as the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics’ inflation calculator, let’s take a look at 50 years of gas prices.
TRAFFIC
CNET

Democrats Propose $100 Monthly Gas Stimulus to Combat High Fuel Costs

The odds are good that if you've recently stuck your head outside your front door, you've heard someone complaining loudly about how high gas prices have gotten. In some places where gas prices are usually higher already, like Los Angeles, we've seen figures topping $6 per gallon, which can be a tough pill to swallow, especially if your life forces you to drive a lot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
moneytalksnews.com

8 States Where Gas Is $5 a Gallon — or Soon May Be

Gas prices have climbed to all-time highs this month. After climbing throughout 2021, fuel prices ignited further in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. And the trend shows little sign of abating. In fact, prices have passed the $5-a-gallon mark in three states — two of which recorded record-high prices today — and a handful of other states may be poised to crack that barrier soon.
TRAFFIC
Fortune

U.S. gas prices aren’t quite at record highs, if you account for inflation, but soaring oil costs could change that soon

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Tuesday, the price of a gallon of regular gasoline broke a 14-year record in the U.S., according to the American Automobile Association (AAA), as the national average gas price soared past its previous peak of $4.144 per gallon, set in July 2008, and continued rising to hit $4.318 per gallon on Thursday.
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

Gas Prices Decrease in Massachusetts and Rhode Island

BOSTON (AP) — The price of gasoline has dropped in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, after reaching record highs as oil prices soared amid Russia’s war on Ukraine. AAA Northeast said Monday the price of gasoline in Massachusetts is down 9 cents from last week, averaging $4.26 per gallon, and the price in Rhode Island is down 13 cents from last week, averaging $4.22 per gallon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Drivers Past ‘Tipping Point' on Gas Prices in Massachusetts

With gas tax relief not favored by Beacon Hill Democrats, average prices at the pump in Massachusetts rose another 19 cents over the past week and analysts remain unsure how long the trend will continue. AAA Northeast said Monday that the average price for a gallon of gas in Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Augusta Free Press

Gas prices down sharply in Virginia: Is this the new trend?

Gas prices in Virginia have fallen 12.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.10 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 4,081 stations in Virginia. Prices in Virginia are 70.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.34 a gallon higher than...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
175K+
Followers
86K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy