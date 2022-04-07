4 Fun, Fresh Haircuts for Women Over 50, According To A Hair Expert

Shutterstock

A new haircut can make or break your look, so getting a style that compliments your features and makes you feel confident in your skin is essential to channeling the most youthful version of yourself. As you grow older it becomes increasingly important to get a haircut that can highlight your natural beauty while drawing the eye away from areas that may reveal your true age. We spoke with hair stylist Gina Rivera, Celebrity Hairstylist and founder of Phenix Salon Suites who broke down the four most universally flattering and fun haircuts to try over 50 to not only make you look ageless, but allow you to feel like the best version of yourself.

Textured Bob

Cutting your hair shorter as you age can help to take off any dull or limp hair that may be dragging down your appearance, and a fresh and textured bob can boost the volume of your locks while also being easy to style for women on the go. “The textured bob is a great youthful look. Texture can create volume that tends to soften features and it can be made to look very edgy with the right product,” notes Rivera. “When visiting your stylist, ask for layers or texturizing that give you volume at the top.”

Asymmetrical Lob

The asymmetrical cut is another timeless classic that infuses your hair with movement, negating the look of your strands hanging around your face and causing you to look older than you are. “Slightly longer than a bob, the length of the lob mixed with the different lengths makes it a fun, trendy, and youthful look,” explains Rivera. “Ask your stylist to cut the back of the hair slightly shorter. Those with fine hair should ask for a blunter cut to create the appearance of thicker hair.” The illusion of thicker hair will automatically inject some youth into your appearance, but those who already have plenty of hair will find that adding some layers into this look will reduce the weight of your strands.

The Shag

The shag is one look which has skyrocketed in popularity over recent months, and is undeniably one of the coolest cuts you could opt for to elevate your look. “The shag is always a chic, youthful look that can be worn at any age. It’s a terrific way to frame the face and reduce the focus on fine lines that may arise with age,” says Rivera. “Ask for a cut that has a lot of layers that are choppy with different lengths.” The shag looks great styled straight, but ladies with wavy or curly hair can also easily rock this look as it creates volume and bounce that instantly evokes youth.

Choppy Pixie

The pixie cut is undeniably one of the most common cuts for women to opt for as they age, and it can be a great look that offers plenty of versatility and takes very little time to style while still looking stylish. “It can be spiked up, tousled with gel or slicked back. It can also be worn with bangs or even accessorized. It’s a perfect look for any age making it great to highlight the youthful spirit,” says Rivera. “I recommend bringing in a photo of the pixie that you like to your stylist. This should follow with a discussion on the right pixie for your facial shape.”