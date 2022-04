This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Roydera Hackworth, 63, was sentenced to a year and a day in prison and two years of supervised release for fraud in connection with visas, permits and other documents. Information from court […] The post Suspended North Carolina Attorney Sentenced to Prison for Visa Fraud appeared first on Documented.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 17 DAYS AGO