John Badman|The Telegraph This week's work wasn't for those afraid of heights, as two telecommunications specialists worked at the top of a tower in Wood River near Illinois 111 and 255. Working about 100 feet in the air, the two were installing new rectangular antennas, or panel antenna as they are sometimes called. A crane lifted the new antennas toward the workers. The antennas receive and transmit data from mobile phones and other devices. Rectangular antennas have the longest reach and can pick up cell phone signals from far away. (John Badman)

WOOD RIVER, IL ・ 17 DAYS AGO