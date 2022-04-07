Farmer’s Market coming to East Gate Plaza

Come down to the park in Berthoud on Saturday mornings starting in June to do some shopping, listen to the entertainment, and you’ll never know who you’ll bump into to catch up with. Meet the vendors – they are all locally based, offering hand-grown or crafted items. They have a full schedule of entertainment planned, so perhaps bring a folding chair with you to sit and listen for a while (Entertainers are expected to play from 10-noon but may opt to start earlier.) Fickel Park is a gorgeous location for the market and they can’t wait to see you there! Saturday from 9 am – 12 pm from June 18 thru September 24.

