Starksboro attempts to withdraw from the Mount Abraham School District

By Editorial Board
Middlebury Campus
 1 day ago

Starksboro is the latest Addison County town to attempt to withdraw from its school district. On March 16, the Starksboro branch of the statewide group Save Our Schools began circulating a petition to force a town-wide vote about withdrawing from the Mount Abraham Unified School District (MAUSD), according to an article...

NBC4 Columbus

Best school districts in Ohio

A good school can lead to a lifetime of opportunities. Myriad data shows that lifetime earnings dramatically increase with every degree obtained. Bachelor’s degree holders will earn an average of roughly $26,000 more each year than high school graduates. And for those who decide that pursuing a college degree is not the best postsecondary option, a good […]
OHIO STATE
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Budget, transportation, Covid: Updates from the school district chief

The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District has proceeded into its budgeting cycle, making cuts while balancing concerns such as transportation and recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic. According to Chief School Administrator Karen Melin, balancing a budget has been front and center. But the district has seen some positive outcomes...
FAIRBANKS NORTH STAR, AK
WIS-TV

Students from School District Five take first place in robotics competition

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students from School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties brought home first place at the Electric City Regional. The Pandamaniacs team includes students from ninth to twelfth grade. It has students from Chapin, Spring Hill and Irmo high schools. The competition took place in Anderson, SC from March 9 through 12.
LEXINGTON, SC
CBS Pittsburgh

On A Positive Note: Lesson In Kindness From Mt. Lebanon School District Students

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A tiny ladybug with a yellow spot has inspired a mission of kindness and inclusion in the Mt. Lebanon School District. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Sixth-grader Holden Frye returned to his elementary school, Hoover Elementary, to read his new book “The Spot” to students during an assembly. It’s the highlight of the school’s celebration of inclusion. Dot the ladybug is different. She has one yellow spot and a curly antenna, but she wants to feel valued and included. “I think when people read the book, they get an understanding of how you can make people feel by doing...
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
CBS San Francisco

Mount Diablo Unified School District Teachers Vote Overwhelmingly in Favor of Strike

CONCORD (CBS SF) — Members of the Mount Diablo Education Association on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike if they can’t reach a contract deal with the district. The strike authorization vote was 92% in favor of walking out if terms aren’t reached. Mount Diablo Unified serves 29,000 students in Walnut Creek, Concord, Pleasant Hill, Martinez, Clayton and Pittsburg. The union is demanding a 12.5% raise over three years. The district is offering 7% plus a one-time, 3% bonus and additional bumps if the budget allows. A fact-finding panel is now reviewing both proposals to try to find a compromise. “We all hope that...
DIABLO, CA
WLOX

Pascagoula-Gautier School District named a “District of Innovation”

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - “There are a lot of different opportunities for our children here,” said Pascagoula-Gautier School District Superintendent Wayne Rodolfich. “We try to have the most diverse offerings for career pathways.”. The Pascagoula-Gautier School District was just named a “District of Innovation” for its cutting-edge...
PASCAGOULA, MS
KIMA TV

No plans to pull student resource officers from Yakima School District at this time

YAKIMA -- Today, Yakima's police chief is busting rumors about school resource officers being pulled from Yakima Schools. He says there are no plans to pull them at this time. Some viewers reached out to Action News concerned, saying they'd learned the SRO's were being pulled from the Yakima School District next year, but Police Chief Matt Murray says a decision like that has not been made.
YAKIMA, WA
Slate

The Impending School Lunch Disaster

There’s a vast, underappreciated supply chain that provides for your kids’ school lunches. This market has been set up to accommodate D.C., because the government has made a lot of rules for that program, which feeds more than 30 million kids. During the pandemic, school lunches became harder to pull off, so Congress cut schools a break at the beginning: A lot of the requirements about what school lunch had to look like were lifted, schools got more money to spend on food, and school lunch itself was made universally free for every kid, instead of costing $1.25 or more. But now, these measures are set to expire on June 30, thanks to Congress. Helena Bottemiller Evich, a senior food and agriculture reporter at Politico, says that school administrations are “really upset” about these lunch adjustments expiring, and everyone’s unsure of what to do next. On Tuesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with Evich about what could happen should Congress allow these school lunch benefits to fall by the wayside. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
EDUCATION

