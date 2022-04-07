CNY Inspirations: What is it about Van Gogh?

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Sitting in my home office, I am looking at my statue of St. Francis of Assisi. I am not Roman Catholic, and my church does not have statues of saints. We don’t pray to saints and yet, well, I like St. Francis. Among other designations, he is the patron saint of animals. On or about October 4, I held a Blessing of the Animals at each church I’ve served. Animals came to be blessed, generally outside, and I blessed everything from dogs to cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, pictures of pets, and even stuffed animals. To me, animals are a wonderful gift from God. I shared stories of animals who were used for therapy, as guides, as those sensitive to seizures and more. Read about Oscar the cat by Dr. David Dosa. Each of our pets has been a gift waiting to be rescued. Go ahead, rescue one.

