Middlebury, VT

Addison Central School District goes mask optional

By Editorial Board
Middlebury Campus
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning March 14, the Addison Central School District (ACSD) transitioned to “mask-optional” status following new Vermont state guidelines. In an email sent to the ACSD community, ACSD Superintendent Peter Burrows thanked students and staff for helping keep the school safe over the past two years and emphasized how all members of...

