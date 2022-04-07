ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ringside Media Takes Stake in ‘Blue Story’ Producer Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor’s Joi Productions

By Manori Ravindran
Stamford Advocate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article5Ringside Media, the investment arm of Newen-backed indie Ringside Studios, has taken a minority stake in Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor’s Joi Productions. Joi Productions was founded by Gharoro-Akpojotor (pictured, right), and in 2020 received a BFI Vision award. Gharoro-Akpojotor, a BAFTA Breakthrough nominee, has had breakout hits producing Rapman’s “Blue Story” and “Boxing...

#Media Company#Mainstream Media#Blue Story#Bfi Vision#Bafta Breakthrough
