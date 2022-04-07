Increased police presence for Cards Openin

SAINT LOUIS, MO (KMOX) - There are barriers in place to control traffic.

Saint Louis Police will have an increased presence downtown - as the 20-22 baseball season kicks-off Thursday.

Use the link below to LISTEN to our Opening Day coverage

"Officers in uniform, vehicles in places where we can be more visible and I'm sure there are other entitites that will be downtown activating spaces," says Public Safety Director Dan Isom. Isom says police have been working with parking lot owners in an attempt to discourage vehicle break-ins.

City officials anticipate 100,000 visitors will be downtown this week, not only for baseball, but for hockey and Supercross events as well.

@2022 Audacy (KMOX). All rights reserved.