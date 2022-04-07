ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Increased police presence for Cards Openin

By Brad Choat
 1 day ago

SAINT LOUIS, MO (KMOX) - There are barriers in place to control traffic.

Saint Louis Police will have an increased presence downtown - as the 20-22 baseball season kicks-off Thursday.

"Officers in uniform, vehicles in places where we can be more visible and I'm sure there are other entitites that will be downtown activating spaces," says Public Safety Director Dan Isom. Isom says police have been working with parking lot owners in an attempt to discourage vehicle break-ins.

City officials anticipate 100,000 visitors will be downtown this week, not only for baseball, but for hockey and Supercross events as well.

Saint Louis, MO
All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

