The Best Backyard Play Equipment To Create A Wonderland For Kids

Back in the day, there was nothing more fun for kids than spending hours outside. These days, there are a lot of exciting options for kids inside : iPads, smartphones, the list (unfortunately) goes on.

If you’re hoping to get your kids off their screens and into the great outdoors, sprucing up your backyard with the right equipment can go a long way. From trampolines to splash pads, here’s everything you need to turn your backyard into a wonderland for kids.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.