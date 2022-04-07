SD Aeronautics Commission approved letter dealing with North Bend Wind Farm

Study after study reaches the same conclusion: Tribes are often the largest drivers of regional and rural economies. In Oklahoma, a new report said tribes and tribal enterprises added $15.6 billion in direct contributions in 2019 to the state’s economy. In addition, many more billions were spent by suppliers and those developing products for the tribes. The result: “Oklahoma tribes support 113,442 jobs in the state, representing $5.4 billion in wages and benefits to Oklahoma workers. While direct employment exceeds 54,000 jobs, tribal investment spurs job growth in many different industries.”
