ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio bill aims to stop theft of catalytic converters

By Cynthia Rosi, Digital Multi Media Journalist
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Every day someone comes out of their home or business and starts up their vehicle — only to hear a rumbling in the engine that gets louder when they hit the gas. Check underneath, and there’s a gaping hole where the catalytic converter used to be.

“It’s painful to see people who can’t pay their bills, and now they can’t drive their car to work,” Det. Josh Gilbert of Groveport police said. “There are so many people stealing catalytic converters that we take a report every day.”

Valley native wins Grammy

Police: $1.7 million in catalytic converters allegedly stolen from Ohioans

When Gilbert began looking into catalytic converter thefts, he didn’t anticipate that he’d find such a pervasive crime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nYFuU_0f23SQVX00
Catalytic converters seized during a search warrant executed in Sept. 2021 in Columbus. (Photo credit: Groveport Police Department.)

His investigations led to the indictment of Tommy Cox Jr. and five other people on 90 felonies, where they are accused of engaging in corrupt activity, receiving stolen property, possession of criminal tools, theft, weapons under disability, and money laundering.

Gilbert said he found evidence that Cox scrapped a little more than 1,100 catalytic converters for more than $480,000 in cash. Investigation into catalytic converter thefts spread over five counties.

“$1.7 million was the loss to society. That’s a low estimate,” Gilbert said. “We executed 20 search warrants in this case, and we believe we have the evidence to prosecute this as engaging in a corrupt activity.”

Cox, who is held on a $4 million bond, has pleaded not guilty in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas.

Proposal: ban catalytic converter sales unless entire car scrapped

On Wednesday, Gilbert testified to an Ohio House committee, advocating for new penalties for catalytic converter thieves.

Language in House Bill 408, sponsored by Bob Young (R-Green), would make theft of a catalytic converter a fourth-degree felony. If the offender is a business, it would be fined between $10,000 to $50,000.

The legislation would categorize a catalytic converter as a “special purchase article,” Young said in a news release . This means any scrap metal dealer, bulk merchandise dealer, or any other entity purchasing such items “obtain from the seller or provider of the special purchase article or bulk merchandise container proof that the seller or provider owns the special purchase article or bulk merchandise container.”

Officer injured, man arrested after Walmart return goes wrong

There are no labels on converters, so this bill would essentially ban their sale unless the person is scrapping an entire car, the release said.

Cash for stolen converter? It’s on the app

There is a scrapyard whose workers will drive to Columbus to pick up catalytic converters and will hand over cash and drive back to the yard, Gilbert said.

“A personal vehicle, depending on the make and model, a scrap yard will pay $500 to $600 — but you’d get $1,600 for a box truck. But they still hit personal vehicles,” he said about the thieves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IviQT_0f23SQVX00
Catalytic converters seized during a search warrant executed in Sept. 2021 in Columbus. (Photo credit: Groveport Police Department.)

Rhodium makes the catalytic converters so attractive. The metal sold for $696 per ounce in 2016. Now the price is $18,000 an ounce, Young said on a website explaining HB 408.

There are also apps that thieves download to check prices for stolen catalytic converters, targeting certain makes and models, Gilbert said. The problem is there is no link between the victim and suspect.

“Catalytic converters have no identifiable VIN numbers, so it’s not linked back to a particular car,” he said.

Now he hopes HB 408 will stop catalytic converter thieves in their tracks, relegating that type of crime into the history of central Ohio.

“Law enforcement and criminal justice — we always have to adapt to the crimes,” Gilbert said. “Ten years ago when A/C units were cut off people’s homes, we regulated the scrapping of copper.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Groveport, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman opens fire on tow truck repossessing her vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) 21-year-old, Kaley Morgan is charged with felony assault after firing a gun at a tow truck while her car was being repossessed. According to abc6 news, Police received a report about a person with a gun on Tuesday night around 11 p.m. Police arrived and found a tow truck repossessing a 2011 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Catalytic Converters#Bills#Ohio House#Wcmh#Ohioans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
WTRF

Sheriff: Beware of this scam in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard is asking residents to be vigilant when answering the phone. He says a person is calling people and identifying himself as Sgt. Matt Taylor of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office from the civil or another division. The man asks for people to send money and/or call him back.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WLWT 5

Plant once considered extinct now flourishing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plant that was once considered to be extinct is now flourishing thanks to help from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The rare plant, called the running buffalo clover, is now officially off the endangered species list thanks to the work from ODNR. “This is...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Unidentified body found in Ohio river

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Two kayakers on the Hocking River found a body near Nelsonville on Wednesday around 3:45 p.m., according to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office. “Deputies arrived in the area off State Route 278 at the bottom of Lick Run Hill, just outside Nelsonville and located a deceased male on a sand […]
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WKBN

WKBN

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy