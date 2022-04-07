ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CEE MARKETS-Forint extends losses on flat one-week deposit rate, zloty firms

 1 day ago

BUCHAREST, April 7 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint extended losses to a near one-month low against the euro on Thursday as the central bank held its one-week deposit rate flat, while the Polish zloty strengthened a day after a bigger-than-expected interest rate hike. The forint weakened sharply earlier this week and long-term debt yields rose after the European Commission said it would launch disciplinary action against Hungary, raising uncertainty over the country's access to billions of euros of EU funds. Earlier on Thursday, the central bank left its one-week deposit rate, which it uses to tackle short-term market volatility, unchanged at 6.15% at its weekly tender. "The market was a bit surprised as investors expected a hike after the plunge of the forint earlier this week," an FX trader in Budapest said. By 0915 GMT, the forint was down 0.6% on the day at 381.5000 per euro. Government bond yields on the long end of the curve were about 5 points higher, reacting to the forint's weakening, a fixed-income trader said. The yield on the 10-year bond was about 6.45%. Long-term yields have risen about 40 bps since the EU's announcement. However, the forint had the most space to gain among central European currencies in the next year with expectations of a de-escalation in the war in Ukraine, although growing tensions with the EU were a risk, a Reuters poll showed. Elsewhere in the region, the Polish zloty was up 0.2% against the euro at 4.6445 ahead of expected comments by Polish central bank Governor Adam Glapinski. On Wednesday, the zloty couldn’t hold on to gains after policymakers raised the main interest rate by 100 bps to 4.50%, twice what was expected. "The central bank has refocused on inflation and inflation expectations with more tightening on the cards due to the rise in commodity prices on the back of the conflict in Ukraine," Morgan Stanley said in a research note. "Moreover, the recent focus on the rule of law procedure on Hungary highlights the fact that Poland has not been included, as progress on the judiciary system seems to have been achieved." Central banks across the central and eastern Europe have been tightening policy seeking to tame the biggest inflation spike in a decade or more. The Czech crown and Romanian leu were each 0.1% down against the euro. Stocks were mostly firmer, led by Hungary’s with a 1.3% advance on the day. Prague’s was up 0.6% and Bucharest’s 0.3%. Warsaw’s blue chip index was down 0.6% on the day. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1140 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2022 Czech <EURCZK= 24.4920 24.4700 -0.09% +1.55% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 381.400 379.250 -0.56% -3.15% forint > 0 0 Polish <EURPLN= 4.6480 4.6530 +0.11% -1.23% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.9430 4.9396 -0.07% +0.11% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.5470 7.5465 -0.01% -0.39% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.700 117.730 +0.03% -0.10% dinar > 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2022 Prague 1341.47 1333.94 +0.56% #VALUE! 00 Budapest 42269.1 41616.2 +1.57% -16.66% 5 6 Warsaw 2103.02 2107.82 -0.23% -7.23% Buchares 12737.7 12726.4 +0.09% -2.48% t 7 8 Ljubljan <.SBITOP 1201.98 1204.14 -0.18% -4.26% a > Zagreb 2113.72 2114.58 -0.04% +1.65% Belgrade <.BELEX1 836.28 837.87 -0.19% +1.89% 5> Sofia 625.65 627.01 -0.22% -1.58% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 4.9260 -0.0380 +500bp -1bps R> s 5-year <CZ5YT=R 4.4820 0.0840 +408bp +12bps R> s <CZ10YT= 3.9520 0.0290 +332bp +5bps 10-year RR> s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 5.9630 0.0010 +604bp +3bps R> s 5-year <PL5YT=R 6.1520 0.0560 +575bp +9bps R> s <PL10YT= 5.6590 0.0580 +503bp +8bps 10-year RR> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech 5.98 6.07 6.09 5.30 Rep <PRIBOR= > Hungary 8.02 8.38 8.37 6.56 Poland 6.57 6.68 6.63 4.92 Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ********************************************* ***************** (Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Nick Macfie)

CNBC

Gold steadies as inflation jitters offset U.S. rate hike bets

Gold prices steadied on Wednesday with concerns over high inflation offsetting expectations of an aggressive interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while markets also awaited the minutes from the central bank's last policy meeting. Spot gold was little changed at $1,924.65 per ounce by 10:49 a.m. ET, and...
BUSINESS
CNBC

U.S. dollar hits lowest in week as investors gauge Fed policy, euro firmer

The U.S. dollar fell on Thursday and hit its lowest in a week as investors digested the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook a day after the U.S. central bank's expected interest rate hike, while the euro rose as investors watched developments in Russia-Ukraine talks. The Fed's monetary policy turned hawkish...
BUSINESS
Reuters

CEE MARKETS-Forint loses rate hike gains, crown firms on further tightening hopes

BUCHAREST, March 23 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint weakened against the euro on Wednesday, as investors questioned how far the previous day's bigger than expected interest rate hike could go to curb inflation, while the Czech crown firmed on expectations of further tightening. The Hungarian central bank raised its base rate by 100 basis points to 4.4% on Tuesday, the biggest increase in the rate since 2008, saying rising energy costs and the war in Ukraine had fuelled inflation risks. "The message remained hawkish, signalling further tightening ahead, aimed at ensuring both price and financial stability, which will ultimately depend on developments in the Ukraine conflict," Morgan Stanley said in a research note. By 1010 GMT, the forint had lost most of the previous day's gains, down 0.5% against the euro at 371.4500. "I do not think that with its decision yesterday the MNB already convinced the market that it is not dropping behind the curve and will really take all measures against inflation and will do so at all costs," Commerzbank said in a note, adding market sentiment was driven by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "However, under these circumstances monetary policy is not likely to provide much support for the forint." Meanwhile, the Czech crown was up 0.6% against the euro at 24.5600, testing its strongest level since Feb. 23, before Russia's invasion of Ukraine began. Expectations of further monetary policy tightening were supporting the crown, with Czech central banker Tomas Holub telling Reuters on Monday that he favoured using rate hikes rather than more foreign exchange interventions to stem inflation. The Czech central bank meets on March 31. Elsewhere in the region, the Polish zloty was down 0.5% against the euro while the Romanian leu was flat. Stocks were mixed, with Prague's blue chip index down 0.4% on the day, Warsaw's flat and Bucharest's up 0.4%. Budapest’s was up 0.8%, while shares in Hungary’s MOL jumped 6.4% in early trade after the company's announcement late on Tuesday that it would pay an extraordinary dividend to shareholders. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1243 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2022 Czech <EURCZK= 24.5540 24.6900 +0.55% +1.30% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 371.450 369.750 -0.46% -0.55% forint > 0 0 Polish <EURPLN= 4.7037 4.6815 -0.47% -2.40% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.9457 4.9445 -0.02% +0.05% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.5740 7.5755 +0.02% -0.75% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.630 117.730 +0.09% -0.04% dinar > 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2022 Prague 1349.13 1355.22 -0.45% #VALUE! 00 Budapest 44735.4 44338.4 +0.90% -11.80% 1 5 Warsaw 2120.45 2121.52 -0.05% -6.46% Buchares 12765.0 12739.1 +0.20% -2.27% t 2 2 Ljubljan <.SBITOP 1213.33 1222.73 -0.77% -3.36% a > Zagreb 2069.25 2068.71 +0.03% -0.49% Belgrade <.BELEX1 829.38 829.67 -0.03% +1.05% 5> Sofia 597.59 597.16 +0.07% -5.99% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 4.7130 0.2220 +497bp +24bps R> s 5-year <CZ5YT=R 4.2010 0.2640 +399bp +28bps R> s <CZ10YT= 4.0440 0.3570 +356bp +38bps 10-year RR> s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 5.5700 0.0030 +583bp +2bps R> s 5-year <PL5YT=R 5.5200 0.0650 +531bp +8bps R> s <PL10YT= 5.1640 0.0890 +468bp +11bps 10-year RR> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech 4.96 4.96 4.72 4.88 Rep <PRIBOR= > Hungary 7.85 7.95 7.92 6.34 Poland 5.96 6.16 6.18 4.46 Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ********************************************* ***************** (Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves and Krisztina Than in Budapest, Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise Editing by)
BUSINESS
International Business Times

No Peace For Emerging Market Currencies As Mighty U.S. Dollar Reigns: Reuters Poll

Most emerging market currencies will continue to struggle against the mighty dollar over the coming year as the U.S. Federal Reserve finally delivers expected aggressive policy tightening, according to a Reuters poll of FX strategists. Central banks in emerging market economies have been bracing for this for months by hiking...
CURRENCIES
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

NATO 'has been DEFEATED' by Putin calling the alliance's bluff and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, says Britain's former army commander

NATO has been defeated by Vladimir Putin calling the alliance's bluff over Ukraine, and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, Britain's former army commander said today. General Sir Nick Parker called his suggestion 'controversial,' but pointed to the fact that the 30-member...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin takes his 'nuclear football' to funeral of Russian politician who revealed date of Ukraine invasion and has ceremony cleared of mourning relatives amid 'assassination fears'

Vladimir Putin has taken his 'nuclear football' to the funeral of a far-right politician in a Moscow cathedral today, raising fears of a potential attack. The Russian leader was accompanied by a man in a suit carrying the briefcase which can launch an attack remotely, during the open casket ceremony for ultranationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky.
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia facing most difficult situation in three decades, PM says

April 7 (Reuters) - Russia is facing its most difficult situation in three decades due to unprecedented Western sanctions, but foreign attempts to isolate it from the global economy will fail, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday. Western countries are progressively broadening an array of economic sanctions imposed to...
POLITICS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Forint firms after bigger-than-expected rate hike

(Updates with cenbank decision, market reaction, trader comment) By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, March 22 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed on Tuesday, outperforming its regional peers after the National Bank of Hungary raised its base rate by 100 basis points, more than expected, to help combat soaring inflation. The forint was up 0.66% on the day, trading at 371.10 per euro after the central bank hiked its base rate to 4.4%, ramping up the pace after the forint's weakening amid a selloff on the war in Ukraine and rising energy costs fuelled inflation risks. In February Hungary reported a rise in headline inflation to an annual 8.3%, its highest since August 2007. "The market reacted positively, and if the central bank follows up with convincing, hawkish statements at the press conference, the forint could further strengthen," an FX trader in Budapest said. "However, there is a very strong technical (resistance) level at 368 that will be hard to break." The central bank issues its statement and holds a press conference at 1400 GMT. Commerzbank, which had expected a 100-basis-point rate hike, wrote before the decision that "the real economic risks resulting from the Ukraine conflict remain high, though, so the HUF might come under renewed downside pressure, which would increase inflation pressure". The forint fell to a record low of 400 per euro on March 7 as investors fled to safer assets after Russia invaded Ukraine, but the currency rebounded last week and stabilized between 370 and 375 on hopes for progress in peace talks. Hungarian government bond yields did not move immediately after the rate hike. However, yields at the long end of the curve had risen about 20 basis points earlier in the day on low liquidity, following a jump of more than 20 basis points in the previous session as investors positioned themselves for higher rates, two fixed-income traders in Budapest said. The yield on the 10-year bond was about 6.20%. The Czech crown edged up 0.08% to trade at 24.700 per euro. Czech central bank board member Tomas Holub said on Monday that the bank was likely to raise rates again on March 31. Elsewhere, the Polish zloty firmed 0.21% to 4.6847 versus the euro while the Romanian leu was flat. Stocks in the region firmed, with Prague adding 2.09% while Warsaw was 1% higher. Budapest added 1.04%. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1434 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2022 Czech 24.7000 24.7200 +0.08 +0.70 crown % % Hungary 371.100 373.560 +0.66 -0.46% forint 0 0 % Polish 4.6847 4.6945 +0.21 -2.00% zloty % Romania 4.9465 4.9465 +0.00 +0.03 n leu % % Croatia 7.5740 7.5725 -0.02% -0.75% n kuna Serbian 117.660 117.740 +0.07 -0.07% dinar 0 0 % Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2022 Prague 1354.63 1326.85 +2.09 00 % Budapes 44390.7 43935.5 +1.04 -12.48 t 5 6 % % Warsaw 2113.92 2093.04 +1.00 -6.75% % Buchare 12771.9 12690.9 +0.64 -2.22% st 5 5 % Ljublja 1222.73 1209.19 +1.12 -2.61% na % Zagreb 2062.82 2066.03 -0.16% -0.79% Belgrad <.BELEX15 829.67 816.03 +1.67 +1.08 e > % % Sofia 597.90 598.03 -0.02% -5.94% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republi c <CZ2YT=RR 4.5250 0.1100 +475b +3bps 2-year > ps <CZ5YT=RR 3.9240 0.1340 +369b +5bps 5-year > ps <CZ10YT=R 3.6880 0.0000 +317b -7bps 10-year R> ps Poland <PL2YT=RR 5.6200 0.1890 +585b +11bp 2-year > ps s <PL5YT=RR 5.4590 0.1570 +522b +7bps 5-year > ps <PL10YT=R 5.0930 0.1490 +458b +8bps 10-year R> ps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech < 4.96 4.96 4.72 4.86 Rep PRIBOR=> Hungary < 7.83 7.78 7.81 6.25 BUBOR=> Poland < 5.86 6.01 6.03 4.43 WIBOR=> Note: are for ask prices FRA quotes ******************************************** ****************** (Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest Editing by Gareth Jones)
CURRENCIES
