CEE MARKETS-Forint extends losses on flat one-week deposit rate, zloty firms

BUCHAREST, April 7 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint extended losses to a near one-month low against the euro on Thursday as the central bank held its one-week deposit rate flat, while the Polish zloty strengthened a day after a bigger-than-expected interest rate hike. The forint weakened sharply earlier this week and long-term debt yields rose after the European Commission said it would launch disciplinary action against Hungary, raising uncertainty over the country's access to billions of euros of EU funds. Earlier on Thursday, the central bank left its one-week deposit rate, which it uses to tackle short-term market volatility, unchanged at 6.15% at its weekly tender. "The market was a bit surprised as investors expected a hike after the plunge of the forint earlier this week," an FX trader in Budapest said. By 0915 GMT, the forint was down 0.6% on the day at 381.5000 per euro. Government bond yields on the long end of the curve were about 5 points higher, reacting to the forint's weakening, a fixed-income trader said. The yield on the 10-year bond was about 6.45%. Long-term yields have risen about 40 bps since the EU's announcement. However, the forint had the most space to gain among central European currencies in the next year with expectations of a de-escalation in the war in Ukraine, although growing tensions with the EU were a risk, a Reuters poll showed. Elsewhere in the region, the Polish zloty was up 0.2% against the euro at 4.6445 ahead of expected comments by Polish central bank Governor Adam Glapinski. On Wednesday, the zloty couldn’t hold on to gains after policymakers raised the main interest rate by 100 bps to 4.50%, twice what was expected. "The central bank has refocused on inflation and inflation expectations with more tightening on the cards due to the rise in commodity prices on the back of the conflict in Ukraine," Morgan Stanley said in a research note. "Moreover, the recent focus on the rule of law procedure on Hungary highlights the fact that Poland has not been included, as progress on the judiciary system seems to have been achieved." Central banks across the central and eastern Europe have been tightening policy seeking to tame the biggest inflation spike in a decade or more. The Czech crown and Romanian leu were each 0.1% down against the euro. Stocks were mostly firmer, led by Hungary’s with a 1.3% advance on the day. Prague’s was up 0.6% and Bucharest’s 0.3%. Warsaw’s blue chip index was down 0.6% on the day. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1140 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2022 Czech <EURCZK= 24.4920 24.4700 -0.09% +1.55% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 381.400 379.250 -0.56% -3.15% forint > 0 0 Polish <EURPLN= 4.6480 4.6530 +0.11% -1.23% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.9430 4.9396 -0.07% +0.11% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.5470 7.5465 -0.01% -0.39% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.700 117.730 +0.03% -0.10% dinar > 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2022 Prague 1341.47 1333.94 +0.56% #VALUE! 00 Budapest 42269.1 41616.2 +1.57% -16.66% 5 6 Warsaw 2103.02 2107.82 -0.23% -7.23% Buchares 12737.7 12726.4 +0.09% -2.48% t 7 8 Ljubljan <.SBITOP 1201.98 1204.14 -0.18% -4.26% a > Zagreb 2113.72 2114.58 -0.04% +1.65% Belgrade <.BELEX1 836.28 837.87 -0.19% +1.89% 5> Sofia 625.65 627.01 -0.22% -1.58% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 4.9260 -0.0380 +500bp -1bps R> s 5-year <CZ5YT=R 4.4820 0.0840 +408bp +12bps R> s <CZ10YT= 3.9520 0.0290 +332bp +5bps 10-year RR> s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 5.9630 0.0010 +604bp +3bps R> s 5-year <PL5YT=R 6.1520 0.0560 +575bp +9bps R> s <PL10YT= 5.6590 0.0580 +503bp +8bps 10-year RR> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech 5.98 6.07 6.09 5.30 Rep <PRIBOR= > Hungary 8.02 8.38 8.37 6.56 Poland 6.57 6.68 6.63 4.92 Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ********************************************* ***************** (Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Nick Macfie)