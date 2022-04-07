ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

MAN JAILED AFTER CHILD MOLESTING TRIAL

1017thepoint.com
 1 day ago

(Richmond, IN)--A Richmond man who had been arrested four years ago for child molesting was...

1017thepoint.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Martinez couple charged with Incest and Child Molestation

WRENS, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County couple is behind bars, charged with child molestation and incest. Richard and Lynda Wood are accused of having sexual contact with a minor for nearly 7 years while the couple lived in Jefferson County. The two were arrested by the GBI in their Martinez home. They’re currently being […]
MARTINEZ, GA
WDBJ7.com

Covington man gets three life sentences for child molestation

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Covington man was sentenced Wednesday for molesting three children, according to the Alleghany County Commonwealth’s Attorney. Joseph Damien Akers, 35, received three life sentences to be suspended after he serves the 90-year active term plus 60 years suspended. Akers entered guilty pleas in...
COVINGTON, VA
FOX59

Indiana mom accused of murdering 5-year-old son; molesting 9-year-old girl

PORTLAND, Ind. — A 27-year-old Portland woman is accused of murdering her 5-year-old son and molesting a 9-year-old girl, according to the Jay County Prosecutor’s Office. Chelsea L. Crossland faces charges of murder and neglect of a dependent in relation to the death of her son Christian Crossland. She also faces a separate charge of […]
PORTLAND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richmond, IN
County
Wayne County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Wayne County, IN
Crime & Safety
Richmond, IN
Crime & Safety
ABC10

Alert teachers on Zoom lead to child molestation conviction

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — Sacramento County prosecutors landed a child molestation conviction after a alert teachers flagged the acts. Chue Vang was convicted by a jury Tuesday of molesting a vulnerable child. According to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office, Vang repeatedly touched the child inappropriately and even grabbed...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#County Jail#Jacy House
WDTN

Woman who dropped off baby at Dayton hospital ID’d

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — UPDATE: The Dayton Police Department has identified the woman who’s believed to have left a baby at Dayton Children’s Hospital on Thursday. ORIGINAL: The Dayton Police Department is looking for a woman suspected of dropping off a baby at the hospital and leaving.
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Butler sheriff: Man arrested with drugs, pickle

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was arrested Sunday after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said marijuana was found inside the vehicle during a traffic stop. Antonio Stanley, 31, of Cincinnati, was arrested and charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 1:30 p.m., […]
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WLKY.com

2 women who died in car crash on Taylorsville Road identified

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Two women who were victims of a fatal crash that happened Saturday night have been identified by the coroner's office. Amber Payne, 34, and Frances Glenn, 50, both of Louisville, died in a collision that occurred at the intersection of Taylorsville Road and Six Mile Lane.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WISH-TV

Man found guilty of girl’s molestation in case involving ‘hurdle’ of sign language

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — A jury on Wednesday found a Greenwood man guilty of the molestation of an 8-year-old girl in 2019, the Johnson County prosecutor said. Johnson County sheriff’s deputies on Sept. 4, 2019, responded to a request to talk with police on the west side of Greenwood. That’s when the girl’s mother told police that Richard M. Huffman, now 53, had touched the girl inappropriately.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy